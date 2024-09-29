Eben Etzebeth went into the match against Argentina for the RugbyChampionship title with nothing but victory on his mind

The beloved rugby player was celebrating breaking the record of the most capped springbok of all time

Eben Etzebeth put on a display of emotions before they played the game against Argentina and afterwards, Siya Kolisi delivered a tribute to him

Eben Etzebeth had an eventful night on 28th September 2024. The number four lock broke a record with his 128th Springboks game.

Eben Etzebeth got emotional at his 128th Springboks game, and Siya Kolisi delivered a speech in his honour. Image: Warren Little/ World Rugby

Source: Getty Images

Argentina played the Rugby World Champions for the Rugby Championship title. Most eyes were on Eben Etzebeth, and it was a monumental game for him.

Eben Etzebeth gets emotional

In a video posted on X, Eben looked teary-eyed as the Springboks said the national anthem for the 128th time with him in the lineup. Watch the clip:

Siya Kolisi raves about Eben Etzebeth

Siya made a statement to express his love for Eben after the final whistle of the Argentina game, in which they won 48-7. Siya described Eben as his best friend and reflected on their friendship since they were 18. He said Eben supported him when he became captain, and his intelligence led the team. Kolisi said:

“I want to say, to my best friend, my eerste beste pel, Eben Etzebeth, yster, my brother, I am so grateful that I have walked this journey with you,”

SA moved by Eben Etzebeth

Many South Africans felt it was appropriate to celebrate Eben. Online users shared messages about how much they admire the Gentle Giant.

@chef_raf commented:

"It's not everyday you see a soldier like Eben in tears."

@Kylejamesbrandt said:

"Aahhh Eben. You deserve it."

@FazlenIsaacs said:

"Mans made it hard for me to sing the anthem with those tears."

@Ndlombango wrote:

"Even smiling with the tears in his eyes. Goosebumps."

@Mish_K_ was moved;

"I might have something in my eye."

@radicalrudy26 applauded Eben:

"We need a town named after Eben and what he has done in this country. What a South African hero."

@tatum_emma remarked:

"I’m crying for strangers on the internet again."

Eben punches himself in video, SA cracks jokes

Briefly News previously reported that the Springboks player Eben Etzebeth left South Africans cracking up in laughter with his hilarious antics.

The South African rugby player Eben Etzebeth is loved by many people in Mzansi for his amazing skills on the field. But when the Sharks player is off the pitch, he can be pretty funny with his amusing character.

The footage shared on Instagram by Supersportrugby shows the star player punching himself while his teammate and captain, Siya Kolisi, can be seen jumping on the field. The pair are quite the duo, and they both know to be quite funny off the pitch.

