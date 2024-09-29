Eben Etzebeth Cries at His 128th Springboks Game and Siya Kolisi Reflects on Decades-Long Friendship
- Eben Etzebeth went into the match against Argentina for the RugbyChampionship title with nothing but victory on his mind
- The beloved rugby player was celebrating breaking the record of the most capped springbok of all time
- Eben Etzebeth put on a display of emotions before they played the game against Argentina and afterwards, Siya Kolisi delivered a tribute to him
Eben Etzebeth had an eventful night on 28th September 2024. The number four lock broke a record with his 128th Springboks game.
Argentina played the Rugby World Champions for the Rugby Championship title. Most eyes were on Eben Etzebeth, and it was a monumental game for him.
Eben Etzebeth gets emotional
In a video posted on X, Eben looked teary-eyed as the Springboks said the national anthem for the 128th time with him in the lineup. Watch the clip:
Siya Kolisi raves about Eben Etzebeth
Siya made a statement to express his love for Eben after the final whistle of the Argentina game, in which they won 48-7. Siya described Eben as his best friend and reflected on their friendship since they were 18. He said Eben supported him when he became captain, and his intelligence led the team. Kolisi said:
“I want to say, to my best friend, my eerste beste pel, Eben Etzebeth, yster, my brother, I am so grateful that I have walked this journey with you,”
SA moved by Eben Etzebeth
Many South Africans felt it was appropriate to celebrate Eben. Online users shared messages about how much they admire the Gentle Giant.
@chef_raf commented:
"It's not everyday you see a soldier like Eben in tears."
@Kylejamesbrandt said:
"Aahhh Eben. You deserve it."
@FazlenIsaacs said:
"Mans made it hard for me to sing the anthem with those tears."
@Ndlombango wrote:
"Even smiling with the tears in his eyes. Goosebumps."
@Mish_K_ was moved;
"I might have something in my eye."
@radicalrudy26 applauded Eben:
"We need a town named after Eben and what he has done in this country. What a South African hero."
@tatum_emma remarked:
"I’m crying for strangers on the internet again."
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on "Recommended for you" and enjoy!
