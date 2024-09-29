Shebeshxt's much-anticipated documentary was showcased during his concert, My Music, My Story!

The factual film at the State Theatre saw the Limpopo rapper open up about the pain of losing his daughter

Touched fans and followers offered plenty of commentary about the doccie, with many expressing sympathy

Shebeshxt held his concert 'My Music, My Story!' and aired a documentary of his life at Opera State. Images: @OfficiallShebe_.

Rapper Shebeshxt held his much-anticipated My Music, My Story! concert at Opera State on Saturday.

The show coincided with a doccie portraying his life over the past year, making for an interesting spectacle.

Shebeshxt opens up about losing daughter

The Limpopo showman has been on the mend — and has even made a full recovery — since the accident in which his daughter Onthatile Chuene died.

Shebeshxt was driving to an ANC Siyanqoba Rally concert on 9 June before he collided with a truck on the R37 outside Polokwane.

Onthatile died on impact while he and his girlfriend, Onthatile's mother, Kholofelo, were admitted to hospital.

Thus, the documentary focused strongly on the experience.

The @MDNnewss X blogging page posted a clip to X, where Shebeshxt shares his heartbreak at the loss.

"[Losing her that way hurt me] to such an extent that I ended up feeling like a failure. It made me feel I had failed as a father ... It is a pain I know I will live with for the rest of my life," he said.

He said he wouldn't forget but would not let the tragedy damage him as the experience hit while he was still young.

"I lived for my daughter and only her. To be honest, I didn't live for anything else. She was my only reason to live," the rapper said, emotional.

The Ambulance hitmaker is facing a criminal charge over Onthatile's death.

Online community expresses sympathy

Naturally, netizens had plenty of thoughts and opinions to offer, drawing sympathy for the artist from some quarters.

@SthembiD wrote:

"I feel so sorry for him."

@NtateWilliams said:

"So sad, man. Strength to this boy."

@NdabeLit added:

"May her soul continue to rest in peace. She died senselessly."

