One young man took to social media to showcase how his brother ripped him off, and his story touched many

The gent revealed that he sent money to his brother for the building of his home while he worked overseas

Comments poured in from the online community as many expressed their thoughts on the matter

A man in Johannesburg was left devasted by her brother after his return from abroad.

A man unveiled his home after sending money home for years to build it. Image: @london_way1

Source: TikTok

The gent shared a TikTok video narrating his heartbreaking story, which touched South Africans.

Man flexes his home after sending money for 5 years

The young man who was working hard abroad for a better and more comfortable life in South Africa returned to the shock of his life. The gent said he worked overseas for five years, and during that time, he would send money to his brother, who was overseeing the house he was building in Mzansi.

@london_way1 could not believe his eyes after seeing the home he built, leaving him in tears. The guy showed off the house made of brick with no proper structure, which was undone and completely out of place. The footage grabbed the attention of many and went on to become a hit on TikTok.

Take a look at his man's home.

SA responds to the man's video

Social media users were shocked by the gent's revelation as they headed to the comments section to express their opinions, and others shared their experiences.

Lerdy shared:

"This happened to a friend of mine…it broke her…I hated seeing her like that. She cut everyone off, she doesn’t come to SA anymore."

Kefiloe_Molefe added:

"This made me cry because this is exactly what my brother did, too."

Nelisiwe Naki expressed:

"Sometimes, family is a set back in our lives."

Simlim suggested:

"Advice for people living abroad is to buy material online ko, build it, etc. Find a person that's gonna build and communicate with them along with a person that you trust. This is painful."

TheLifeofNjabulo said:

"Guys, what ever happened to "Please send me pictures of what's being done" or pay the construction company straight."

Bryson Owami commented:

"Even the house itself is sad."

