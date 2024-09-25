A young man flexed his impressive house for the word to see in a Facebook group chat, and peeps loved it

The gent's living space was clean and neat, with a unique interior design that gave it such a cool vibe

Social media users were in awe of his home as they flooded the comments section, gushing over his house

One man in South Africa went viral on social media after he showed off his impressive living space.

A young man showcased his impressive home in a Facebook group chat. Image: Wilson Maleka/Facebook and Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

20-year-old shows off his crib

Wilson Maleka took to his Facebook account to show off his home. The young man shared that he was 20 years old and living alone.

The gent expressed the following while sharing photos of his house in the group chat, titled Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen.

"Me vs. my small bedroom at the age of 20, please don't be harsh on me. I'm still working on improving it."

Maleka's house was neat and clean, with an impressive interior design that gave it a cool vibe. The place had blue, green and red lights all over the home, matching the guy's aesthetic.

Take a look at the man's home below:

Inside the man's stunning home. Image: Wilson Maleka

SA loves the man's home

Many people applauded the man for his neat interior, while others simply expressed their thoughts, saying:

Junior Effiong said:

"Totally awesome."

Pisilla Mawesh wrote:

"Good boy, keep."

Simelinkosi Melly Ndlovu added:

"No one will be harsh on you as you're a star."

Masello Sarah was impressed:

"Wow, nice and clean."

Emma Brown commented:

"Age 20 and you already have your own place.. Big ups to you. Your place looks beautiful, keep up the amazing work. More blessings."

