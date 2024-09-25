“This Is Beautiful”: Woman Upgrades Her Parents’ House With Stunning Renovations, SA Loves It
- A young lady flexed a major house upgrade in a TikTok video that went viral on social media
- The stunner shared how she made a promise to her family to renovate their home, and she showcased the process
- People were left in awe of the babe's beautiful living space as they gushed over her place
A woman in Mzansi kept her promise and her dream of renovating her parent's home. She shared a video on TikTok showcasing the process.
Woman shows off house upgrade for parents
The young babe shared with her followers that she promised her parents to make their home "beautiful" when she began to work.
@thendomanavhela showcased the roof in their house, which leaked during the rainy season. When she finally landed a job as a nurse in the rural area, the hun began her operation to renovate the house by purchasing materials.
In the process, the woman took her mother window shopping for kitchen design, and little did she know she would be surprised by her daughter with a design she chose. @thendomanavhela then went on to showcase the beautiful home.
Take a look at the house renovation in the video below:
SA is in awe of the lady's grand gesture
People were filled with emotion as they rushed to the comments, and many hoped they could give back one day to their parents.
Lethabo_here said:
"I will do this for my mom one day."
Noluthando Khabazela17 wrote:
"God will bless you, that money will come back repeatedly."
Warona Afrikaaa added:
"May God bless you beyond measure for what you have done for uMama mntase."
DaqiePrecious shared:
"I’m busy with my parents' house…not making much, but I’m trying my best. Thank you for motivating me."
Ntandokazi.T commented:
"Congratulations. May God continue blessing you, this is beautiful."
SA woman keeps promise, moves mom from shack to beautiful home
Briefly News previously reported that a young woman in Mzansi stood firm on her dream and the promise she made to her mother, which has now become a reality.
Giving back to parents is always a great way to show appreciation, and this lady did just that by building her mother a house. @millobabe told her viewers that she promised her mom that she would remove her from a shack and put her into a home.
