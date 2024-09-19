A lay shared how she stood upon her promise to remove her mom from a shack to a decent home

The stunner revealed how the building project came along with loads of challenges, but in the end, it was worth it

She showed off her beautiful yet stunning house, and people were left in awe of her living space

A young woman in Mzansi stood firm on her dream and the promise she made to her mother, which has now become a reality.

A lady flexed how she built her mother a beautiful house in a TikTok video. Image: @millobabe

Source: TikTok

Woman moves mom from shack to stunning house

Giving back to parents is always a great way to show appreciation, and this lady did just that as she built her mother a house.

@millobabe shared with her viewers that she promised her mom to remove her from a shack and put her into a house. As they sketched the plan, they were both amused by their drawings. The building project was not easy for the young lady, and she went on to express what the process was like.

"It took me miles, ups and downs, financial stress and fear, but every day I kept asking God to give me the strength to finish my project," she wrote in her TikTok video.

The stunner also revealed that she kept renovating the home each time she received money, and along the way, she was "scammed" by contractors due to the "lack of building knowledge."

After all the ups and downs, @millobabe's mom's home was finally done, and she showed it off in a TikTok video, which impressed many online users.

"I finally did it, and I am proud of myself, all by the grace of God," she said.

Take a look at the lady's mother's stunning home.

People are in awe of the lady's grand gesture

The online community was filled with emotion as they flocked to the comments, with many hoping that they could someday experience a moment just like this of being able to give back to their parents while others gushed over the home.

Oratiwe said:

"You did good stranger, congratulations."

Thebeautyhub_pretoria added:

"Am proud of you stranger."

Bridgett wrote:

"I'm so proud of you, chomy let me take notes."

Ngunelihle commented:

"Omg, this is beautiful. You did well."

Nele. Seku expressed:

"Usebenzile pat yourself on the back you did that."

Koketso Mahlaola clapped for the woman's mother, saying."

"What a humble daughter mama has raised."

Hardworking woman builds mom a house, proudly shows off the process

Briefly News previously reported that a woman built her mom a house, and her heart bursts with gratitude.

Being raised by a single parent hits differently. This lady was raised by only her mom, and she saw every sacrifice she made for her, and now she’s giving back. TikTok user @dibuseng6 shared a video showing how she built her mom a house and the shack she upgraded her from.

Source: Briefly News