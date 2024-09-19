"It's Not Easy": Domestic Worker Breaks Down Over Unbearable Work Conditions
- One woman in Mzansi has gone viral on social media, leaving many people in their feelings
- The footage shows the lady crying as she expresses what her life is like working as a domestic worker
- The woman's story touched netizens as they flooded the comments with heartwarming messages
An unhealthy working environment can significantly affect a person, making them unproductive.
A lady gave viewers a glimpse into her work life, and many were left with mixed reactions.
Domestic worker in tears
One woman in South Africa who goes by the handle @alina.mathibeligmail.co0 opened up about her work life. The lady expressed that it is not "easy" working as a domestic. She went on to say the following:
"Being a domestic worker is not easy. You stay where the owner sometimes decides not to talk to you or greet you."
@alina.mathibeligmail.co0 can be seen crying in her video as her boss' behaviour heavily impacted her. The video became a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the touching footage below:
Mzansi feels for the woman
The lady's story touched many South Africans, who flocked to the comments to shower her with heartwarming messages while others expressed their thoughts.
Linda said:
"This breaks my heart; your tears remind me of my mom as a domestic worker...Sisi, please, your peace is very important...walk away and find something else. God will open a door for you, I pray."
Aggie expressed:
"I will never understand such people who just wake up and give you attitude in their house... May that kind of heart never locate me? Hope I will never be the reason why my helper cries like this."
Tshimy shared:
"I once worked as a domestic, the day I left, I didn't even say goodbye."
Mpotsengmybabe added:
"Protect your peace leave Mama .....God will provide sending hugs I'm a domestic at the age of 32."
Presh suggested:
"Just accept that she’s sometimes moody, if she’s like that, give her her space and ignore her. People are different, sisi… just learn to live with her as long she pays you your salary, Kahle."
