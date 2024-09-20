A woman on TikTok was amused when she received a voice note from a man who wanted to be in a relationship with her after learning about her independence

The gent expressed how badly he wanted to move in with her and co-own the lady’s home, which baffled TikTokkers

Social media users warned the woman about scrubs and advised that she got rid of him soon

A South African lady from Cape Town shared a recording of a man who started showing interest in her after learning about her independence.

A Mzansi lady shared how suddenly a gent requested a relationship with her after learning about her independence. Image: @sikolpati

The woman showed off her home, and the gent had already made plans to move in with her before discussing the nature of their relationship.

SA reacts to clip of man wanting relationship with independent lady

A young South African lady who has recently found independence showcased her hard work on TikTok. She flaunted her cosy home with a mini kitchen and a sleeping area.

The baffling part of the video is when she plays a recording of a man who shows interest in her after learning about her independence. The shameless gent makes plans to move in and co-own the home before properly discussing the nature of their relationship.

The young woman was amused and shared the recording:

“Give me some love, and let me move in and become the man of that house.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to man wanting to move in with lady

Social media users were baffled and advised the young woman to leave the gent:

@Siya Hashibi advised:

"Run for your life; that's a mosquito of a man."

@Siyamthanda T complimented the lady's hard work:

"You have a beautiful home."

@Pumkin ❤️shared her secret to keeping the men away:

"The audacity. I always say I live with my sister and nephew in Mdantsane."

@yonelajikeleza9@gmail.com warned that lady:

"Be careful, girl; he’s running away from paying rent."

