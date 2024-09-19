A young South African lady inspired many when she shared the amount of money she had saved after quitting groove for two months

The young woman Keziah Fritz saved all of the money that she was going to spend on alcohol and a home-made piggy bank that could barely close

Social media users were impressed by the young ones discipline and ability to save so much money in a short amount of time

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A young South African woman, Keziah Fritz, motivated many youngsters to take a break from the groove. After showcasing her beefy money spread, the young lady enticed her age mates to save.

Mzansi was motivated by a young lady who saved big after quitting alcohol. Image: @keziahfritz0

Source: TikTok

The amount of money she saved showed her how much she was on a night out.

SA reacts to lady’s saving big after quitting groove

South Africa is among the top countries that have a high consumption of alcohol. Groove culture has become a norm as many citizens cannot live without spending the weekend in a club.

A lot of people have come out to explain just how much of a waste clubbing is since the feeling one gets from drinking is only temporary, yet you had spent hundreds to thousands of rands on a bottle.

A young woman who had also noticed the dark side of groove culture and how it affected her economically decided to stay away from clubbing for at least two months. Keziah Fritz started saving all the money she would have spent at groove and ended up with an amusing amount in her piggy bank.

Her results were exciting, and she thought she’d share with her TikTok followers with the caption:

“It’s been two months without grooving, and I started saving all the money I was going to spend on alcohol.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to young lady quitting groove for two months

Social media users were stunned by a lady saving big from quitting groove:

@lauraque 🦋did not see much of a difference:

"I stopped grooving but I still don’t have money."

@Teeks🦋 was amazed:

"Wait you spend your own money at groove?"

@Chanel was proud of the lady:

"Imagine how much we actually waste on groove. Wow, well done. Keep it up."

@Zoe ❤️cried:

"I only go out once a month and cry when my bill is R280."

Woman receives her 2-pot fund payout

Briefly News a young lady shared that she received her two-pot retirement fund after showing people online how much money she had. Although she didn't share the amount she received, the woman noted that she got an amount after tax.

Members of the online community headed to the comment section to share they had already spent their payout.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News