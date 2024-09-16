“Where Are We Partying This Weekend?”: Woman Receives Her 2-Pot Fund Payout

A young lady shared that she received her two-pot retirement fund after showing people online how much money she had

Although she didn't share the amount she received, the woman noted that she got an amount after tax

Members of the online community headed to the comment section to share they had already spent their payout

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A young woman received her two-pot retirement funds. Images: @homely_home6 / TikTok, AaronAmat / Getty Images

Source: UGC

With 1 September having come and gone, many people have applied for and received their two-pot retirement funds. One woman, who previously showed Mzansi how much she had in her two-pot account, recently shared that she received the funds she had been waiting for.

2-pot funds secured

Home and money content creator @homely_home6 uploaded a video informing TikTok users that she applied to withdraw her two-pot funds on 4 September and received the money nine days later on 13 September.

"Where are we partying this weekend, guys?" she laughed in the caption.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She didn't reveal the amount she pocketed but said in her video:

"They deducted the tax, so the amount I received was after tax."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi hopes to get their 2-pot funds

Many people in the viral video's comment section hoped to receive their retirement funds soon, while others shared that they had received their money and had already spent it.

@neyney_gumede told people online:

"I went straight to buy tiles and a new toilet."

@jeanne_schiebe shared in the comment section:

"I did mine manually. I don't know how long it's going to take."

A surprised @rabbitbloom said to the content creator:

"Oh, wow. They were quick."

@mtolon confessed in the comments:

"Mine finished a week ago."

After @thulanimphepo shared they received their money, @homely_home6 jokingly asked:

"Are we having a two-pot braai?"

@tyler_syd said to the woman after seeing her video:

"Bad choice, love, but have fun."

@babohang added humour in the comment section, writing:

"Can we be best friends with immediate effect?"

Man complains about high tax on R30k 2-pot withdrawal

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who wanted to withdraw R30 000 from his two-pot retirement fund. However, he wasn't pleased with the high total of tax deductions.

Local taxpayers in the comment section were split on whether the man should withdraw his money.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News