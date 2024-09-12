A lady showed off how she spent her two-pot payment, which left peeps cracking up in laughter

A South African woman flexed what she cashed out on with her two pot money in a video making rounds online.

A lady unveiled how she cashed out on her 2-pot payout in a TikTok video. Image: @rudzie00

Source: TikTok

Woman goes shopping after 2-pot payout

TikTok user @rudzie00 was extremely excited to receive her two-pot retirement funds. The young lady took to the video platform to showcase how she spoiled herself.

In the clip posted by @rudzie00, the lady can be seen in a dressing room at one of the stores in Mzansi, where she tries on different clothing. She then unveils all the beautiful dresses she came across that she will be rocking in summer.

The video of @rudzie00 entertained many, and it became a hit on TikTok, gathering over 243k views along with thousands of likes and comments within a few days of its publication.

Watch the footage of the hun below:

Mzansi react to lady's video

South Africans expressed their thought on the hun's clip as they headed to the comments section to express thoughts, saying:

Perseverance86061 said:

"As I wait for my 2 pots money nami Foschini will know me very well."

Karabelo added:

"Got mine yesterday. Couldn't be happier yaz money makes people happy."

Lethabo Fine Fragrance Perfume shared:

"Buying myself a two-door fridge and taking my son to driving school."

Palesa Hleko commented:

"Alexander Forbes if I catch you!"

Miss Tee wrote:

"I just got mine R30k. I am gonna have a nice weekend."

