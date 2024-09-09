A young woman on TikTok shared with app users the tax amount for her two-pot system withdrawal

She showed people that she would be taxed just under R8 500 if she had to take the maximum amount from the retirement fund

While some social media users thought it best to take the money sooner rather than later, others thought she should leave it

A woman showed the tax amount on her potential two-pot withdrawal. Images: @dorahtulikie

The two-pot retirement system has left many people curious about the tax implications when withdrawing their savings. Recently, a woman unveiled the surprisingly high tax amount she would incur from her fund, leaving online users on the fence about whether she should withdraw her money.

2-pot tax breaks woman's heart

Dorah Tulikey took to her TikTok account (@dorahtulikie) to share a screenshot of her search results when she checked her two-pot fund on the SARS website.

After she had entered the maximum amount (R30 000) she had planned to withdraw, the online calculator showed her how much she would be taxed.

"Look at this. R8 430 tax," said a disheartened Dorah.

Take a look at the picture below:

A woman was saddened to see the high tax amount on her two-pot fund. Image: @dorahtulikie

Mzansi reacts to high tax on 2-pot retirement fund

Local taxpayers rushed to the woman's comment section to express their thoughts on whether to withdraw their money or leave it for retirement.

A saddened @wendydevilliers2 wrote:

"Taxing us on our own blood, sweat and tears. So unfair."

@joinclemy said to people online:

"Guys, take your money. Life is not guaranteed. What if you leave it and next year you die? Just chow your money."

@susanmjsberry added in the comments:

"Very sad. Why are they doing this to us? We are just salary workers. We are also trying to get somewhere. Let the sun also shine over us."

@nadiafct advised the woman of their opinion:

"Take the money. It's better than taking a personal loan at the bank and then you must pay interest. Rather, pay tax than bank interests. Book a holiday package for yourself, enjoy it and make memories."

@tanianwhitney said to the online community:

"Imagine retiring, and then both pots are empty."

@efl2021 wrote in the comment section:

"Ministers need to eat. We work, and they chip away. They should have lowered the tax for this 2-pot specifically."

Man complains about high tax on 2-pot withdrawal

In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a local man who shared a screenshot of the amount he wanted to withdraw from his two-pot system pension fund.

The picture also showed the total tax deductions, which the man was not too pleased with.

