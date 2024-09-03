A South African woman who tried checking the two-pot system online showed she received a technical error message

The taxpayer went on the Government Employees Pension Fund website to source the information

Social media users laughed in the comment section, telling the woman it was a sign she shouldn't withdraw the money

A woman received a technical error message after checking the two-pot system on her computer. Images: @sandy69671

The two-pot system intrigued many South African taxpayers, sparking widespread interest and curiosity about the potential impact on retirement savings. However, when one woman attempted to check the details of the two-pot system online, she did not get far.

Technical 2-pot error

Using the handle @sandy69671 on TikTok, a woman named Sandy showed that when she tried checking the popular pension fund system on the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) website, she was met with a technical error message.

Sandy said in her post's caption:

"This two-pot system is acting like Flysafair's R10-special tickets."

Watch the video below:

Technical error has Mzansi laughing

Social media users headed to the comment section to tell Sandy about other insurance companies that also experienced a crash on their system, while others filled the post with laughter.

@danisha.scrimnger laughed when they said:

"They are offline. People in the office are so upset."

@graham_blackshrek_jehoma joked with people online:

"Don’t worry, guys. The money will be in time for Black Friday. Festive is going to be lit."

@nyiko656 shared they predicted such an outcome:

"I knew the system would crash."

@1dr4znonly said to Sandy:

"It's a sign. Don't do it."

@nonkosi884 shared their experience with the two-pot system in the comment section:

"Momentum was a cruise. Two minutes, done. I even received a confirmation SMS."

@motsotiktok told the online community:

"That's the South African government for you, shem. Thank goodness I did not bother to be that excited."

Old Mutual has long queue after 2-pot system announcement

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young woman who shared a video of a long queue outside an Old Mutual building. She claimed that the long line of people were there to receive their money via the two-pot pension fund.

Many social media users felt it was not a good idea to withdraw money meant for retirement immediately.

