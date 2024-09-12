“Helps Me Stick to the Plan”: Single Mom Shares Detailed September Budget

A single mother shared a video on TikTok showing people how she planned to use her money in September

The plan was mainly for her young children and included a vision board she hoped she would stick to

A few members of the online community headed to the comment section, taking an interest in the woman's financial plan

A woman showed her budget plan for September. Images: @blessedmom2025

In today's challenging economy, thinking two steps ahead to secure financial stability is crucial. Recently, a single mother showed this forward-thinking approach by showing her detailed budget plan for the month, offering insights into how she manages her priorities amid rising costs.

September budget plan

Lerato, who uses the handle @blessedmom2025 on TikTok, uploaded a video showing app users how she budgeted for her two children, one in pre-school and the other in Grade 3.

She first showed the money she got from her ex for her kids, R530 for each child. She told people online that she also receives a stipend of R1 500, as she was formally unemployed.

Next, Lerato gave viewers a look at expenses for her daughter Covi and her older son Zeno, for whom she drafted a pocket money tracker so that he could also save money for the future.

The mom of two also shared her vision board, which included a budget for the children's graduation, stationery, and education fund.

She said of the vision board:

"It helps me stick to the plan. Come rain or sunshine, I must stick to this plan."

Watch the video below:

September budget plan intrigues Mzansi

A few social media users commented on the viral post, showing interest in Lerato's budget plan.

@tsholomq said to the money-savvy woman:

"Yoh, Mommy. I need to start planning and being strict like you."

A grateful @tshepisojoycemoth commented:

"I'm inspired, and thank you for sharing."

@kat_mommy2girls told Lerato:

"I had a self-reflection moment, and I will do better."

@sibe_sa said to the people online:

"I plan everything like this. I am also taking notes on other things I'm not doing yet for my two girls, aged seven and two."

The video helped @ntsoaki_, who said:

"I've learned a lot."

@witmed.pharmacycl shared with Lerato:

"When I come across your videos, I sit up straight. I love everything about you. Keep going, Mama."

Unemployed mom pays off R50k debt

Briefly News also reported that Lerato, who was unemployed at the time, paid off a massive debt of R50 000.

The woman told people what she did and that she paid less than what was expected of her. Members of the online community applauded the mother in the video's comment section.

