A lady on TikTok shared how she gave a Zulu/Nyasa driver a chance, and she became her happiest since

Mimi Maiyers was happy with her decision to give love another chance, as she is now being treated like a fragile princess by her man

Social media users loved the cute relationship and complimented the couple

A Mzansi lady, Mimi Maiyer, shared details of her relationship on TikTok and how she chose her man. The lady decided to give the Zulu/Nyasa taxi driver a chance.

A Mzansi baddie gave a Zulu driver a chance and fell in love. Image: @jessie_mimzie

Social media users were so happy that the couple found each other.

Baddie gives Zulu taxi driver chance and receives soft love

Mzansi baddies try their best to get away from taxi drivers, especially when they are Zulu. The men are labelled as toxic and stingy.

One SA baddie decided to break the cycle of dating her type and gave a Zulu taxi driver a chance. Mimi Maiyer loved all the PDA her man shared with her.

Mimi shared CCTV footage of her man visiting her at work and giving her hugs and kisses. After seeing the little things the lady appreciated, the clip had social media in their feelings.

Mzansi reacts to woman giving Zulu taxi driver a chance

Social media users found the clip cute, but some feared for the lady’s life:

@Mthobzin Cheeseboy schooled Mzansi:

"AmaNyasa have been in KZN way before the 1960's. My grandfather tells us stories about them from time to time. They're from Malawi but have Become South African over the years."

@Ruby Mngazi was too cautious:

"I thought he was going to rob you."

@Palesa Ya Lerato shared:

"It doesn't matter if he is a taxi driver sis, you are loved right, and he is not a lazy man."

Taxi driver spoils girlfriend with latest iPhone

Briefly News reported that a 16-seater princess has rubbed it in our faces that her taxi driver boyfriend spoils her rotten. Skhanyiso calls herself a spoilt makoti when her boyfriend bought her a luxurious gift from the iStore.

A taxi queen showed off her beautiful relationship on TikTok. The beauty showed off her luxurious gift from her taxi driver boyfriend.

