A young woman showed her mother walking with her in the darkness of the morning, escorting her to work

The loved daughter posted her video on TikTok, adding that her mom escorts her to save her from robbers

The clip deeply moved many social media users, who flooded the comment section, informing the lady of how lucky she was, while others shared similar stories

A mother walked her daughter to work, touching many social media users' hearts. Image: @khunjulwa.pontshi

Source: TikTok

A local lady shared a moving post, showing her mom walking in the early hours of the morning, escorting her daughter to work to make sure she was safe.

The daughter, TikTok user @khunjulwa.pontshi, had her clip attract many comments from online users who were touched by the gesture and were reminded of their family members who treated them the same way.

The mom walks her daughter to work

The clip shows the mom walking in front of @khunjulwa.pontshi, making sure that whatever danger might appear, it will confront her first, before reaching her daughter. The pair laugh out loud, chatting about what she will do if tsotsis show up.

She shows her how she would defend them, lifting an item she's carrying as a form of defence. They both chuckle while walking fast, headed to her workplace.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi loves the caring mom

Social media users were quick to comment on the post, showering the mother with love for her selfless act. Many shared similar stories about their mothers and step-moms, both living and late. Some told the young lady how lucky she was to have a mother who loved her that much. Others were motivated and promised to be such parents to their kids.

A mom received love from social media users for caring for her daughter. Image: @khunjulwa.pontshi

Source: TikTok

User @Thando Magasela said:

"My dad, every morning at 5 am. He'd wait for my bus to arrive, then leave. He'd leave as soon as I got into the bus, 😭 last week was his funeral 💔😭."

User @Thato.Q shared:

"At least she has a weapon, my mom would accompany me empty-handed. The stress I get after catching a taxi, wondering if she got home safe 😩."

User @Sekedi commented:

"Let me also appreciate my step-mom. She would accompany me to the bus stop when I was returning for boarding school or going back to Joburg, while my dad was sleeping. May God keep her for me. 🥰."

User @faith_Enhle added:

"My mom would accompany me carrying salt 😭🤣athi uzobaphandla ngayo (she'd blind them with it)😭😭😭Mothers are supposed to live forever ❤."

User @siyabongakubeka shared:

"Mother of the year 🏆😆."

User @MozyNono said:

"😂😂She reminds me so much of my late mom, please take care of this woman ❤️❤️❤️she loves you so much."

3 Briefly News articles about moms

A 27-year-old woman proudly showed off the house she bought for her mom, which she renovated and furnished, inspiring many social media users.

A young mom with superfetation twins shared that she carries them in a small bathtub when she has to go to the clinic, and Mzansi offered to help her.

A student mom took her baby with her to the lecture when she did not have a babysitter, and many students flocked to her, admiring her cute baby.

Source: Briefly News