A Cape Town mom with superfetation twins showed her innovative way of carrying her twins to the clinic since she does not have a pram

The woman who had just given birth to her second twin shared her video on TikTok, where it went viral

The clip gained thousands of comments from social media users who flooded the comment section, shocked to hear of twins born weeks apart, and others offered to help her

A twin mom had Mzansi moved after showing how she carried them to the clinic. Image: Philasande Imoh Mbutuma

A local mom with twins born a month apart showed her creative way of carrying her babies using a household item, but social media users were more interested in her twin babies born four weeks apart.

The woman, TikTok user @philasande.mbutum, shared her clip on the video streaming platform, gaining 1.4M views, 143K likes and over 3.8K comments from social media users who showed her love.

The mom shows her innovative ways

The clip starts with the mom showing her twins, nicely tucked in a cushioned washing dish. She picks it up and explains that she carries them like that when going to the clinic as she does not have a pram. The humorous mom adds that her kids are twins showing two babies who are not the same size as the other one looks days old.

She explains that the two are twins, adding that the other one is a month old while the little one is just a few days old. The woman notes that she was also shocked when only one twin came out while the second stayed and came out weeks later.

She also shows a colourless bag, which she uses to carry baby clothes, saying she is not bothered while carrying those when going somewhere with her kids. She later takes the kids to her husband, who is sitting in the lounge and asks him to relieve her by carrying the kids.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi sparks a debate about the twins

Social media users flooded the comment section expressing their shock as many were hearing of superfetation twins for the first time. Many expressed their fondness for the mom's creativity calling her a queen.

Some called for others to help by donating as little as R10 to help out the mom. Others asked where she was based wanting to send her baby prams, strollers and other items.

User @Bubble_Flakes4 said:

"They are superfetation twins, she ovulated and fell pregnant while she was pregnant. If you have multiple partners sometimes they might not share a father."

User @Tsakks❤️ added:

"Where are you based, I have cot beds, prams, walking ring and other baby things that I don't use anymore, please get back to me."

User @Nunky shared:

"Please give me the details of your nearest PEP, I have baby girls' clothes that my daughter has outgrown."

User @Conny Constance commented:

"Do we call them twins even when they don't share birth dates? God is a miracle yoh."

User @Magomazi shared:

"Guys let's show some love, this is the time yothando guys ku Capitec ka mommy even i R10 please guys. Love is what we need kule (in this) South Africa ene stress."

User @TINA said:

"They’re so perfect ❤️."

