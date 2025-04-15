A young mom tried to dry her little girl's school shoes, but the method she used created more problems than solutions

She shared a TikTok video showing the one shoe side she attempted to dry and the one she didn't, displaying a significant difference that made them look like different shoes

Social media users were in stitches, flooding the comment section with amusing remarks, while others wondered how she came up with the drying method

A mom shrank one side of her daughter's school shoes while attempting to dry them. Image: @lolomoth1

Source: TikTok

One mom tried a quicker method to dry her daughter's school shoes but ended up with one shoe that fit her and one that looked completely different and two sizes smaller.

She shared her clip under her TikTok handle @lolomoth1, and the video went viral, gaining over a million views, with many comments from entertained social media users.

The mom tries to dry the school shoe

The clip starts with the woman picking the one shoe she microwaved in an attempt to dry it. The side that was microwaved has shrunk, looking wrinkled, dry, cracked, and facing upwards. She examines it, while the young girl explains that one shoe fits her, while the other does not.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The mom picks up the normal shoe, looks at it closely, and then puts it down. When placed next to each other, the pair looks completely different, as though they were never the same size or style.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the school shoe video

The clip attracted 1.4M views, 104K likes, and over 12.4K comments from social media users who flooded the mom's feed section with hilarious responses. Many jokingly said they weren't sure if the new generation of parents were ready for such tasks.

Some wondered what the mom thought of the microwave idea. Others were shocked at how the microwaved shoe came out, comparing it to dried snacks like biltong.

A little girl could not wear school shoes after her mom shrank the one side. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

User @KaraboM said:

"Honestly, we're not ready to be parents. We need 5 years of internship 😳."

User @Mokgaetše Doris Phasha asked:

"But please explain to some of us the slow learners... What was the main reason for putting them in the microwave, what were you hoping to achieve mosadi🙈?

User @Ntombi Nkosi Mlotshwa commented:

"😂😂 I once did that with my son's shoes, and he was so mad at me, my sister made the matter by saying okare ke SA Harry Potter 🤣🤣."

User @millionaire shared:

"Yho! TikTok even if a person is depressed you laugh and forget your pain thank you guys for making my day."

User @iamtshiamobanks added:

"I don’t think we are supposed to be the new parents, something is wrong with us 😂😂😭."

User @Kingofboys🇿🇦 said:

"Mara guys are you sure we were ready to be parents or even meant to be parents because these kids have a long way to go 🤣🤣."

3 Briefly News articles about kids

A mom asked others what to do with her teenager who cut the back of her school shoes to make Gucci fur slide-on-inspired shoes, and social media users advised her to get her a sewing machine.

A young mom attended university lectures with her cute baby, who stole students' hearts, and Mzansi praised her for not bunking class.

A 21-year-old lady juggling motherhood and studies shared a video of her toddler acting up and disturbing her as she tried to do her assignment, leaving her feeling defeated.

Source: Briefly News