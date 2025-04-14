Birthday Gone Wrong: SA Woman’s Hair Catches Fire, Video Leaves SA in Stitches

A video showcasing a birthday celebration that went wrong left South Africans cracking up with laughter

The TikTok clip went viral on social media, gathering over 2 million views within a day of its publication

Comments poured in from social media users who flooded the comments section, expressing their reactions

South Africans were cracking up in laughter after a video showcased a woman's near-death experience.

A lady's hair caught on fire while a girl blew out her candle in a TikTok video. Image: @bee_100_1

Source: TikTok

SA woman's hair catches on fire

A birthday celebration took a dangerous turn when a woman’s hair caught fire while a little girl was puffing out lighting candles — and the entire incident was captured on video, leaving social media users in shock and stitches.

The now-viral clip, posted by TikTok user @bee_100_1, shows a woman, her mother, and a young child in bed as they wake the girl on her birthday, surprising her with a cake and gifts. The woman and her mother lean in to kiss the little girl on the cheeks. As she moved in, the woman's hair accidentally brushed against the candle flames, igniting them instantly.

@bee_100_1's mother reacted by hovering over her daughter's hair as she screamed in panic and stepped in to douse the flames, preventing what could have been a much more serious injury. Taking to social media, @bee_100_1 revealed that it was her natural hair that was burned.

@bee_100_1 took to her TikTok comments to express how she felt about the terrifying encounter when she was asked about the state of her hair after it was burnt, saying:

"I’ll post a video tomorrow. I’m still traumatised."

The video has since garnered over 2 million views and, within 24 hours of being posted, with thousands of social media users flooding the comments section. While many expressed relief that she wasn’t seriously hurt, others couldn’t help but share humorous takes on the unexpected fiery twist, with one person saying the following in the comments.

"At first, l thought your mom was beating you because you blew the candle; there's more to it."

Watch the video below:

Netizens share mixed opinions

The online community was entertained as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts, saying:

Lumanyano was amused, saying:

"Yeses I had to watch it five times ba njani."

Thobile Thobie added:

"Grandma is a professional firefighter."

Zusiphe Jessica Ngesi shared:

"Happened to me with my real hair 21 years ago."

Sakhile_abraham1 expressed:

"I am sorry, but this is funny. It's hilarious."

Dlaminizm1 was concerned for the woman, adding:

"Are you ok? Hope there isn't much damage to your hair."

