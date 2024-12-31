The St Mary’s Hospital staff in Mthatha threw a surprise birthday party for a young sick patient

The little boy woke up to a heartwarming gesture organised by his mother and the caring nurses

TikTok users are praising the staff’s kindness and sending love to the boy for a speedy recovery

A mom and the staff at St Mary's Hospital in Mthata celebrated a young sick patient. Image: @vovo1849

Source: TikTok

Who says a hospital ward can’t be full of joy? The staff at St Mary’s Hospital in Mthatha just proved otherwise with a sweet birthday surprise for a little boy.

Heartwarming birthday party at the hospital

The boy woke up to the sound of the staff singing the birthday song as they walk into his ward with a cake, snacks, and big smiles.

His mom teamed up with the nurses to pull off the surprise, turning what could’ve been just another hospital day into a magical moment. The boy’s reaction? Pure joy.

Caring mom shows gratitude

The grateful mom @vovo1849 acknowledged care givers for going the extra mile the clip's caption.

“When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. Happy birthday my love. Thank you to the Management and staff."

Watch the video below:

The viral footage has TikTok users all in their feels. Many flooded the comments with well wishes for the boy.

See some reactions below:

@Manjenjenje said:

"Who else cried tears of joy? Thank you, nurses?"

@gdysidud6i posted:

"Happy birthday my boy. Thank you, my nursing staff, God bless you all."

@tshiamo commented:

"Ncoh I'm cutting onion. 🥺 He wasn't expecting the surprise keep on doing good job mothers of the nation, without you our life is nothing . 🙏"

@khanyisa stated:

"Congratulations colleagues your doing good job for our patient."

@EvelynMali mentioned:

"Best nurses ever you are the best God bless. ❤️❤️"

@thabid10 stated:

"This is very kind of you guys. 💕"

@like.myspace1

"The child is happy but I’m crying. This is so sweet mommy and health workers. Iyaphilisa lento. 🥰🥰"

@Nkosazane added:

"Why am I tearing up. 💕❤️💯 It's so beautiful. 😍 Happy birthday 🎂 🥳 proud of you mommy. 💕❤️💯"

