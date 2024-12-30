One South African woman announced on social media that will be saying "I do" for the third time

She joined the popular "suspect" challenge and joked about her being exhausted by lobola payments

The video has thousands of views and sparked jokes and support from ladies who are amazed by her luck in getting married

A woman gushed about her upcoming third wedding. Image: @firstladyp

Some women are finding it tough to lock down one man. Meanwhile, others are out here getting wedding rings like Thanos collecting Infinity Stones!

Woman expecting more lobola money

This queen is definitely in the latter camp! She @firstladyp took to TikTok to announce her third upcoming wedding.

Using the viral “suspect” TikTok challenge, she cheekily dropped the bombshell in style.

“When suspect’s family is tired of receiving lobola money because suspect is getting married for the third time.”

Video sparks chatter on TikTok

With her flawless makeup and confident energy, she had viewers glued to their screens. Her post racked up thousands of views and hilarious commentary.

See the post below:

See a few reactions below:

@khensanebaloyi506 shared:

"Don't even know how to tell my parents. 😂 The second guy wants to pay lobola. 😭"

@psosweet stated:

"This is business. 🤣"

@tiktalker joked:

"My leader, teach me your ways. 🥰"

@Nomndayi wrote:

"Waiting for the 3rd one also my mum is annoyed already. She said I must make sure I go to Home Affairs immediately after the lobola. 🤣🤣"

@tanyanjeri770 asked:

"Don't you return the dowry after the break-up. It's tricky, in my tribe it is returned to break the bond."

@Maphakathi commented:

"My aunt all 5 failed lobolas. My uncle said sorry I'm not going for the 4th one and 5th. Lmao she asked neighbours to help out and still she is not married. 😂😂"

@L.Pholo wrote:

"I couldn't attend this other lady's wedding. When asked where I was I said I would be there on her fourth. They attacked me like they didn't know she was lucky like that. 🥰😌🤣"

@MoughMokgerehli added:

"They can't get tired of money. 😭"

