On Monday, 9 December, Marise Pollard and Springbok player Handré Pollard celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary

Marise posted a heartwarming video on her Instagram account showing snippets of their wedding day

The couple celebrated their special day in the United Kingdom, where Handré plays for a rugby team in the area

Marise Pollard posted an adorable video on her seventh anniversary with Handré Pollard. Images: @marisepollard

Source: Instagram

Springboks star Handré Pollard and his wife, travel, lifestyle and fitness blogger Marise (née Malherbe), are one of Mzansi's couples that just seem to warm people's hearts.

Recently, the Pollard pair celebrated their anniversary, with Marise sharing a glimpse into their wedding day.

Pollards celebrate wedding anniversary

To celebrate their seventh anniversary on Monday, 9 December, Marise shared a black-and-white video showing snippets of their wedding day on her Instagram account (@marisepollard).

According to The Citizen, Marise and Handré said their 'I dos' at the Cavalli Estate in the Cape Winelands, Western Cape.

The mother of Hunter Pollard sweetly captioned her post:

"Handré. You. Forever. Over and over again."

Watch the video below:

The couple celebrated their anniversary in the United Kingdom, where Handré plays for the Leicester Tigers. As a home away from home, the three Pollards live in a double-storey mansion in a gated community.

Mzansi loves Marise Pollard's post

Several social media users flooded the comment section with heart emojis, while others wished the couple well after watching the heartwarming video Mrs Pollard shared on her Instagram account.

@karen.coetzee12 said to the Pollards:

"Congrats to an epic couple."

@girda_vanwyk shared in the comment section:

"The most beautiful wedding and memories."

The clip pulled on @nkanyezi_mathonsi's heartstrings:

"Someone is chopping onions. Why did I get emotional?"

@batela_sa added in the comments:

"This reel made us feel like we were there (at the wedding)."

@truter.tersia wrote to the lovebirds:

"Congratulations, Handré and Marise! May God bless you for many more years together."

Source: Briefly News