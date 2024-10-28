Springbok player and flyhalf Handre Pollard's wife, travel, lifestyle and fitness blogger Marise Pollard, shared a cute clip of their baby boy

The Pollard baby recently celebrated six months, which led to his proud mother sharing a series of pictures of the cute family

A few members of the online community rushed to the mom's comment section to share sweet words about Handre and Marise's adorable bundle of joy

Handre Pollard's wife, Marise, shared photos of their six-month-old son. Images: @marisepollard

Source: Instagram

Springbok player Handre Pollard may have won the hearts of rugby fans, but his adorable little son might just be stealing the show. In a sweet gesture, Handre's wife shared a series of pictures of their son, melting the hearts of internet users.

Marise Pollard shares photos of son

Taking to her Instagram account, Handre's gorgeous wife Marise (@marisepollard) uploaded a video montage showing pictures of their son Hunter Andre Pollard.

The post saw Handre, Marise and Hunter on an open field, making memorable moments together.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In her post's caption, a proud Marise (who is a travel, lifestyle and fitness blogger) wrote:

"This is it. The best six months of our lives."

The doting parents welcomed their bundle of joy into the world on 25 April 2024, more than a month after the spectacular flyhalf celebrated his 30th birthday.

Take a look at the heartwarming video montage below:

Mzansi in awe of Handre and Marise Pollard's son

A few members of the online community took to the comment section to share kind words about the adorable baby boy and his loving parents.

@lindeningobeni0606 said to the proud mom:

"What a beautiful blessing."

After seeing the short clip, @urzulalombard wrote in the comment section:

"Beautiful pictures."

@renechampion65 told the Pollard family:

"You are so beautiful. The prettiest mom, dad and son."

SA adorably reacts to photos of Handre Pollard's son

In a related article, Briefly News reported about Marise, who stole the internet's hearts when she shared two pictures of their growing baby boy.

The little one gave a big smile, and one person noted that he looked more like his mother than his father.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News