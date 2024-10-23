Handre Pollard's wife, Marise, stole the internet's heart when she shared a picture of their growing baby boy

The little one gave a big smile, with one person noting he looked more like Marise than Handre

Other social media users commented on how time had flown as the baby grew quickly before their eyes

Handre and Marise Pollard's son's adorableness melted people's hearts. Images: @marisepollard

Although Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard may come across as quiet and reserved, he is immensely proud to show the world his baby boy. His wife, Marise Pollard, recently shared heartwarming pictures of their adorable son, quickly capturing the hearts of fans across the internet.

Handre Pollard's son steals hearts

Taking to her Instagram account (@marisepollard), Marise shared two pictures of their son Hunter Andre Pollard, who the couple welcomed into the world on 25 April 2024, more than a month after Handre celebrated his 30th birthday.

The travel, lifestyle and fitness blogger wrote in her post's caption:

"My hart kan nie. Waar is ons baba? (My heart can't. Where is our baby?)"

Take a look at the pictures below:

Online users' hearts melt over Handre Pollard's baby boy

Many members of the online community headed to the comment section to share love and positivity after Marise posted pictures of her bundle of joy, and many were shocked by how time had flown.

Surprised, @ntuntusibiya wrote to Marise:

"This is crazy. How is he so big now? I mean, he was born yesterday. Love him so much."

@lucretiawagenaar was also stunned, writing:

"He's growing up so fast. Such a happy baby."

@hopemort loved Hunter's show game and said:

"It’s the mini Nikes for me."

After seeing the happy baby, @aisling_kleyn commented:

"Stop, this smile is adorable."

@sonzd wrote in the comment section:

"Oh, my heart. How fast did that go? Sending love."

@kamshajemaine shared who they thought Hunter resembled:

"He looks like Mama! Stay blessed."

Siya Kolisi teases Handre Pollard over shyness

While the Springboks were on the Rugby Cup tour last year, Briefly News reported that the team's captain, Siya Kolisi, teased Handre, who was too shy to speak at the event.

Social media users showed love to "the man who never misses" and also teased him about his shyness.

