South African singer Lindo 'Lindough' Sithole is off the market as he has announced that he got married this week

The singer, known for the father-and-son duo Lindough and Valdo, took to Instagram to share pictures from his traditional wedding ceremony

Many people took to social media to congratulate the couple on their nuptials and hailed Lindough for picking a beautiful wife

Musician and actor Lindo Sithole, famously known as Lindough, recently had a traditional wedding.

Lindo 'Lindough' Sithole recently got married. Image: Lindough_RSA

Source: Instagram

Actor and singer Lindough gets married

The Ok'salayo hitmaker took to Instagram to share images from his traditional wedding ceremony where his family welcomed their new makoti.

House and Dance musician, Lindough Sithole, took to his Instagram account to gush over his beautiful wife as he announced their marriage. He is largely known for the father and son duo Lindough and Valdo.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"This is how you introduce a makoti to your home. I am thankful for your respectful nature and love, especially your humbleness," he said, gushing over his wife. He also praised the Zulu culture, saying, "Our culture is beautiful."

Lindo 'Lindough' Sithole got married in a traditional wedding ceremony. Image: Lindough RSA

Source: Instagram

Lindough, in another post, spoke proudly about how he managed to bring a makoti to his father's home, saying his family is extremely happy, including their ancestors.

"I do not have a lot of words, I am just filled with happiness and joy. It is a blessing to be able to merge two families in this way," he further stated, adding that he loves his wife.

Lindough thanks Mzansi for kind words, gush over wife

The couple received an influx of kind messages from fans and family on social media. He expressed gratitude for the love people sent the,

"I don’t even know where to start. Thank you all for such beautiful words. Siyabonga, we give glory to God. We are thankful to our ancestors and the underground gang," he continued.

The Ladies House singer joins the list of the few Mzansi celebrities who got married, including Zozibini Tunzi and actress Candice Modiselle.

Mzansi takes to comments section to wish couple well

Fans and followers flooded the star's comments section, announcing his marriage. Gushing over his wife, this is what people said:

matonsiclark gushed:

"Lindo never forget the gang gang. Congratulations again. All good things are praised."

dr_dube_zah asked:

"Lindo, where do you guys get such beautiful wives? Congratulations."

duncanskuva lauded:

"Congratulations, my brother. What you did not many can do."

bigzulu_sa said:

"This is how it is done."

efilweleratotsoari stated:

"So happy as the country, my brother! May the good Lord bless your union."

ntsika__dwayi stated:

"Cn we please get a video of what Valdo got as a gift from his new mom. Congrats my guy."

Zozibini Tunzi stuns while wearing traditional makoti attire

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zozibini Tunzi showed off her stylish traditional makoti attire at her traditional Xhosa wedding ceremony with Luthando Bolwana.

Fans the former Miss Universe 2019 for beautifully representing Xhosa culture, at her ceremony attended by Connie Ferguson, Anele Mdoda, and Nomzamo Mbatha.

Source: Briefly News