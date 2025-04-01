Comedian Mpho Popps celebrated his wife Latoya Modikoane's birthday by sending a heartfelt message to his longtime partner.

Latoya celebrated her birthday on Monday, 31 March 2025, and the award-winning comedian marked the occasion by posting pictures of their relationship which spans over 15 years

South African fans reacted on social media to join in on the celebrations, saying the comedian and actor has been blessed with a beautiful wife

South African comedian and actor Mpho Popps earned admiration from local fans after he sent a heartfelt message to mark his wife Latoya Modikoane's birthday.

The couple has been together for over 15 years and the comedian showed his love for his wife, who is also the mother of his daughter, Imani.

Comedian Mpho Popps celebrated his wife Letoya Modikoane's birthday. Image: mphopopps.

Source: Instagram

As part of the birthday celebration, the couple went on a cruise while they marked their 15-year relationship in February 2025, while they have been married for two years.

Mpho Popps celebrates his love for his wife

Popps sent his birthday message on Instagram:

According to his Instagram account, Popps marked his wife’s special day by sending a heartfelt message while also sharing pictures illustrating their long relationship.

Popps posted:

“Happy birthday to my best friend, my wife, my partner and the best mom ever! @latoyahmei. We love you so much @imani_mahn and I and thank you for all that you are to us, today we celebrate you and we thank God for blessing our lives with you.”

Popps invited fans to his next appearance on Thursday, 1 May 2025, in the video below:

Popps loves being a family man

As a comedian, Popps has headlined several local shows while he has also acted in movies that streamed on Showmax and Netflix.

In his personal life, he has been celebrated as a loving husband, while their daughter, Imani, also marked a special milestone after attending her first day of grade 7.

Despite receiving love from fans for their anniversary celebrations there were some who questioned the comedian by saying he was with someone else in that timeframe.

Comedian Mpho Popps has starred in movies that streamed on Showmax and Netflix. Image: mphopopps.

Source: Instagram

Fans join Popps in celebrating his wife’s birthday

Local netizens joined Popps to wish his wife a happy birthday and said they are proud of the couple for their 15-year relationship.

Rulerofself is impressed:

“Ya’ll really go way back.”

Phetola_makhetha joined in on the celebrations:

“Happy Birthday Toya @latoyahmei! Wishing you all of God’s blessings in abundance.”

Leewamoagi saw the couple recently:

“Saw you lovers on the ship this weekend, she is absolutely gorgeous. Happy birthday to her.”

Lethabo95 said the comedian is fortunate:

“You lucked out on a real one Mr. Popps. A phenomenal husband and father, keep on setting the right example, sir.”

Spha_mbo1 admires the couple:

“Right here, this is what we need more of. Blessings upon you both.”

Source: Briefly News