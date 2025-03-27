SuperSport United star Vincent Pule celebrated his wife’s birthday on Thursday, 27 March 2025, by sending her a heartfelt message on social media

The former Orlando Pirates winger impressed fans with the online message for the woman he married in January 2025

Local netizens joined Pule by wishing his wife a happy birthday on social media and wished the couple luck in their future

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Winger Vincent Pule celebrated his wife’s birthday on social media and was joined by local netizens who also wished the couple luck for their future.

The SuperSport United star celebrated his wife’s birthday on Thursday, 27 March 2025, by sending a heartfelt message on social media.

SuperSport United winger Vincent Pule got married in January 2025. Image: pule.45.

Source: Instagram

After their wedding in January, the couple continues to earn admiration and love from local fans, while Pule faces trouble at SuperSport, who are second-last on the PSL.

Vincent Pule sends a heartfelt message to his wife

Pule sent his wife a happy birthday on Instagram:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Pule is enjoying married life and has proved his love for his wife by making an Instagram post that included pictures of his wife and their child.

After leaving Orlando Pirates at the end of the 2024/2025 season, Pule has been playing for Pretoria side SuperSport.

Following 10 losses from 21 matches, SuperSport are second last on the PSL log, yet they are only one point away from leaving the relegation zone.

Pule's arrival at SuperSport was confirmed in the tweet below:

SuperSport has struggled this season

As a result of their struggles this season, SuperSport has parted ways with veteran coach Gavin Hunt, ending his nine-year stay at the club.

Hunt had two spells at SuperSport where he won four major titles, including three consecutive PSL titles from 2008 to 2010.

The South African coach also previously had spells at Kaizer Chiefs, Chippa United and BidVest Wits, where he won a PSL title in 2017.

Winger Vincent Pule plays for SuperSport United after leaving Orlando Pirates. Image: pule.45.

Source: Instagram

Fans send well wishes to Pule’s wife

Local netizens reacted on social media by joining Pule in celebrating his wife’s birthday, while they also wished the couple well after they tied the knot in January.

Fatso_mpyatona wished Pule’s wife well:

“Happy birthday to her, brother.”

000_mtn_gp1 is happy for the mother of Pule’s child:

“Happy bornday to her. Shonisa lama shonisa, I can see le advocate, he is a grown man now.”

Okurr.its.khamoadmires Pule’s wife:

“Happy birthday makoti.”

Eddie_mosana is an admirer:

“Happy birthday to your beautiful wife, Pule.”

Simonselwadi sent their well wishes:

“Happy birthday to her.”

Morewanemalapane was proud:

“Happy birthday to her son.”

Reatlegiletlhabanelo hopes for the best:

“More life blessings to her.”

Modupe_sello94 sent blessings:

“Birthday wishes to her. God’s grace upon her life.”

Mokabane_02 respects Pule’swife:

“Mama wase mzini.”

Nonhlanhla_khumaloh said happy birthday:

“Happy birthday, koti wakithi.”

SuperSport United made a major coaching change amid a run of poor results

As reported by Briefly News, former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Andre Arendse will serve as the interim coach at SuperSport United after the club parted ways with Gavin Hunt.

SuperSport suffered 10 losses in the PSL this season and is currently second-last on the log, one point away from the relegation zone.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News