Orlando Pirates skipper Innocent Maela married his long-term girlfriend Zenande Funani in a traditional wedding and he celebrated the occasion by dancing with fans

The 32-year-old defender was seen singing and dancing with fans during the wedding celebrations which drew praise from local fans

Local fans reacted on social media to show their gratitude to the defender and to wish the couple well for their future

Bucs defender Innocent Maela celebrated his wedding to tv presenter Zenande Funani by dancing and singing with fans.

The Orlando Pirates captain married his long-term girlfriend on Friday, 21 March 2025, the same day Bafana Bafana beat Lesotho 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela married his long-term girlfriend. Image: therealinnocentmaela.

Source: Instagram

Maela marked his special day by celebrating with fans and family that attended the ceremony before he returns to action for the PSL-title chasing Soweto side.

Innocent Maela ties the knot with long-term girlfriend

Watch Maela celebrate with fans in the video below:

After tying the knot with Funani, Maela will have to get back to work for Pirates as the side continues to push for success in the PSL, CAF Champions League and Nedbank Cup.

Pirates are currently second on the PSL log after cutting Mamelodi Sundowns' lead to 15 with a 2-1 victory on Sunday, 16 March.

The Soweto giants will be back in action on Tuesday, 1 April, when they take on Algerian log leaders MC Alger in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Pirates confirmed their victory on Twitter (X):

Pirates face crucial fixtures

In addition to the match against Alger, Pirates will also continue their Nedbank defence by taking on Marumo Gallants in the semi-finals of the competition.

Success in several competitions could be key for Pirates this season as celebrated coach Jose Riveiro nears the end of his three-year contract at the club.

The Spaniard has won five titles at the club, but is yet to sign a new deal at the club while there has been reported interest from overseas for his services.

Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela won the Nedbank Cup at the club. Image: therealinnocentmaela.

Source: Instagram

Fans praise Maela and wish him luck

Local football fans reacted positively on social media to congratulate Maela, while also wishing him and his new wife luck.

Siyolise Majozi is a fan:

“Everyone is getting married thise days, I don't know if it's peer pressure, content, or it's really genuine love. But it's beautiful to watch, hopefully we won't hear divorces in a few years.”

Refilwe Fify is sda:

“Yoh my captain is taken too.”

Nanah Beata Nomaswazie Mlaba is proud:

“Captain, my captain.”

Kennie Ntimane asked a question:

“Why wear safety boots on your big day?”

Nonkululeko Nkule Mathe is a fan of Funani:

“She's such a wonderful person, congratulations to her!!”

Lilly Nzuzelihle MaSokhela welcomed Funani to the Pirates family:

“Our very own Mrs Captain. Congratulations to the Maelas.”

Eddy Makama was happy:

“Congrats to Ino and the family.”

Zoh Athanele Zoleka loves Funani:

“She is so cute. The camera is not make sure.”

Zozo Rwicila made a suggestion:

“He must also tie the knot with his defensive skills on the pitch.”

Sihle Nicho is excited:

“The future is bright.”

