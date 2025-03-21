Former Orlando Pirates assistant coach Sergio Almenara has landed a top job at an European nation after working with Jose Riveiro

The Spaniard is the new set-piece coach for the Finland national team and has already begun working with the Owls

Local football fans reacted on social media to say they will miss Almenara, while others said his appointment could lead to bad news for Pirates

Ex-Orlando Pirates assistant coach Sergio Almenara has secured a top-flight job in Europe after leaving the Soweto giants.

Almenara won four titles working with Jose Riveiro at Pirates before leaving at the end of the 2023/2024 season and will now serve as the set-piece coach for the Finland national team.

Jose Rivero and Sergio Almenara won four titles at Orlando Pirates from 2022 till 2024. Image: Orlandopirates and serg_almenara/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

The Spanish coach has already begun working with the Owls during their FIFA 2026 World Cup qualification campaign, while Riveiro’s future in Soweto remains uncertain.

Former Orlando Pirates coach has a new job in Europe

Almenara's appointment was announced on Twitter (X):

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to the Finland FA website, Almenara, winner of two MTN8 and two Nedbank Cups, is already focused on his new job and identified the key roles he will address.

Almenara said:

“We build the principles and structures for special situations together with the head coach and goalkeeping coach. This way we can be efficient in implementing things related to special situations. We are focusing on corner kicks and free-kicks from the attacking and defensive ends because they can hurt both teams the most. We will also focus on throw-ins, kick-offs and free kicks from different sides of the field.”

Watch Almenara in training with the Finland squad in the video below:

Riveiro keeps pushing for success at Pirates

While his assistant has moved to Finland, Riveiro is still pushing for success at Pirates as they eye glory in the PSL, CAF Champions League and Nedbank Cup.

Pirates are 15 points behind Mamelodi Sundowns, but they have four games in hand and recently defeated the log leaders thanks to a brace from Relebohile Mofokeng.

Riveiro said he wants more battles against Sundowns as he believes it brings out the best in his squad as they aim for more titles.

Some Orlando Pirates fans feel Jose Riveiro might follow his assistant to Finland. Image: orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Pirates fans predict coaching changes

Bucs supporters reacted on social media to say they miss Almenara, while others felt his appointment in Finland could lead to another major change at the club.

Lebohang Dennis Letsele is concerned:

“And Riveiro has been tipped to take over as the head coach of the same nation. This season is the last for Riveiro at Orlando Pirates.”

Tshepang Motshwane took note:

“All Orlando Pirates’ former technical team associates succeed after leaving the club.”

MasiiYa PS will miss Almenara:

“He will forever be in our hearts.”

Sfiso Tsoman wants Riveiro to stay:

“Let's hope Riviero won't leave us for Finland.”

Etiel Siwelane admired Almenara’s work:

“The best of Dlamini and Hotto’s free kicks comes from this guy.”

Hugo Broos is upset with a PSL club

As reported by Briefly News, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was left fuming after the late withdrawal of Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi from the national team.

The Belgian said he was upset that Pirates only provided an update on Maswanganyi’s injury late and it forced the coach to make a change to his 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier squad.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News