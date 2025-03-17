Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro dropped a hint about his future at the club after they celebrated a 2-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns

The Spanish coach has a few months left on his contract and is yet to extend his three-year deal with the Soweto giants

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Riveiro would leave the club, while others predicted his next job

Spanish coach Jose Riveiro dropped a potential hint about his future at Orlando Pirates after their 2-1 victory against Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday, 16 March 2025.

Riveiro has months left on his current contract and has yet to sign a new deal at the Soweto giants as they aim for success in the PSL, Nedbank Cup and CAF Champions League.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has months left on his current deal at the Soweto giants. Image: orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Following the victory over Sundowns, Pirates are 15 points behind the log leaders but still have four games in hand as the season draws to a close.

Jose Riveiro drops a hint about his future at Orlando Pirates

Riveiro’s speaks about his future in the tweet below:

According to the Soccer Laduma, Riveiro said he is focused on finishing the season on a strong note and hinted that he might still be at the club for the next campaign.

Rivero said:

“Let us see if we can do it, if not then what do we do? We go again because that is sport, that is football, that is life and we are there. We are trying every week to do the job and I am so happy that once again proved that we are a very serious team.”

Before the match against Sundowns, Riveiro said he is more focused on earning three points than his own future yet the Spaniard’s three-year deal is months away from expiring.

Pirates confirmed their victory on Twitter (X):

PSL title race enters the final lap

At the start of the season, Pirates won the MTN8 title and are still pushing for success in the PSL, Nedbank Cup and CAF Champions League.

Sundowns coach Cardoso hopes his side can bounce back from the defeat to Pirates and continue their push for an eighth successive PSL title.

The Portuguese coach could end his first season at the club with the PSL title, while they too are pushing for success in the CAF Champions League and Nedbank Cup.

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates are still keeping the pressure on PSL log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Fans want Riveiro to leave

Local football fans reacted on social media to say the time was right for Riveiro to leave Pirates as they suggested possible new jobs for the Spaniard.

Bafanas Godrich Wasemzini has a wish:

“Wish he could coach in La Liga and take two or three of our players.”

Ernest Segereise is pessimistic:

“But Pirates can't win the league with him even if they can give him another three years.”

ShyDub ShyDub is not a fan:

“He must go.”

Msai Mlindoh made a prediction:

“The next Bafana Bafana coach.”

Ashley Mash thinks Riveiro made a decision: ·

“He's leaving.”

Orlando Pirates consider decorated coach to replace Jose Riveiro

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates are reportedly considering Pitso Mosimane as their next coach if Jose Riveiro leaves the club.

Since his arrival at the club, Riveiro has won several cup titles yet he has yet to sign a new deal at the club as his three-year deal is currently months away from expiration.

