Young South African defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi delivers a standout defensive moment despite Chicago Fire’s late collapse in a crucial cup clash

A decisive tackle stops a dangerous counterattack, earning praise from fans and showcasing his growing influence in Major League Soccer

Chicago Fire dominate large spells, but costly late mistakes undo their progress and end their Open Cup campaign

Mbekezeli Mbokazi wins plaudits despite heartbreak for Chicago Fire. Image: Chris Carter

Source: Getty Images

South African defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi produced a crucial defensive moment for Chicago Fire FC, but it was not enough to prevent a 2-1 defeat to St. Louis CITY SC in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on April 29, 2026.

The 20-year-old centre-back made a game-saving tackle in the 41st minute at SeatGeek Stadium, stopping forward Sergio Córdova during a dangerous counterattack.

The moment quickly gained attention after Chicago Fire shared it on X, captioning the clip:

“⚠️ TLB coming through ⚠️ #cf97”.

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Mbokazi tackle earns praise despite Chicago Fire defeat

Supporters reacted strongly to the intervention. One user, @PovertykillerB, wrote:

“2 against 1 but still Mbokazi wins the ball. South Africa is blessed to have him.”

Another, @amandam4life, highlighted his age, saying:

“Mind you TLB is only 20 years old.”

The performance underlined Mbokazi’s rapid rise since joining from Orlando Pirates in December 2025. He played 85 minutes before being substituted late in the match, continuing a run of consistent displays that have already earned him MLS recognition and a national team call-up.

Chicago Fire lose grip after taking the lead

According to the Chicago Fire FC, the home side took the lead in the 63rd minute through captain Anton Salétros, who headed home from a Philip Zinckernagel cross.

However, the lead lasted only eight minutes. Defender Tomas Totland equalised for St. Louis before midfielder Eduard Löwen sealed the comeback in the 78th minute.

Head coach Gregg Berhalter admitted the result came down to key errors. He said:

“We came up short in basically two moments… the performance was good enough to get the win and we let ourselves down in two crucial situations.”

He added:

“It’s not great when you give up a lead and lose 2-1.”

Mbekezeli Mbokazi has been in good form for Chicago Fire. Image: Jordan Banks

Source: Getty Images

Mbokazi’s rise continues despite cup exit

Despite the defeat, Mbokazi’s display stood out. Fans and analysts pointed to his ability to defend large spaces and read danger early.

User @Nkosi_Dlamini_ commented:

“Mbokazi's ability to defend big spaces on his own is remarkable.”

Another user, @alexsithole, suggested his move to the United States is accelerating his development:

“MLS has exposed him more than the World Cup could.”

Chicago Fire now turn their attention to league action, with their next match scheduled for May 2, 2026, against FC Cincinnati.

Mbokazi’s performance, even in defeat, continues to strengthen his growing reputation as one of South Africa’s most promising exports.

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Source: Briefly News