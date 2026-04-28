Khama Billiat's stunning form in Zimbabwe has earned him a prestigious peer-voted award and revived memories of his glory days in the PSL

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star is refusing to take personal credit despite a goal spree that silenced his critics

Scottland FC supporters are starting to believe the veteran can fire them to back-to-back league titles

Khama Billiat in action for Scottland FC and holding his Player of the Month award. Image: Scottland Football Club

Source: Twitter

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat has been named the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe Player of the Month for March 2026. His fellow professionals in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League voted for him after a blistering run of form that has turned back the clock for the 35-year-old Zimbabwean legend.

Scottland Football Club confirmed the news on social media on April 28, 2026.

Billiat scored four league goals in the month of March, blasting braces against both FC Hunters and Manica Diamonds.

The club posted an image of Billiat receiving his award with the caption

“Man of the Moment”.

Below is the post from Scottland FC,

Khama Billiat's goal tally rises in Castle Lager Premier Soccer League

Billiat’s career has been one of the most decorated among Southern African players. His journey started in Harare before he made his name in South Africa with Ajax Cape Town.

A big move to Mamelodi Sundowns followed, where he claimed the CAF Champions League title in 2016 and three league championships.

A high-profile switch to Kaizer Chiefs kept him in the South African spotlight for half a decade. Now at Scottland FC, he is showing that the magic never left his boots.

Scottland FC coach Norman Mapeza recently highlighted the quality of Billiat’s play after the winger scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory against rivals MWOS.

“Mafios had a brilliant run, and Khama showed great determination to get up and score,” Mapeza said.

Khama Billiat celebrates scoring for Scottland Football Club. Image: Scottland Football Club

Source: Twitter

Scottland FC title defence boosted by Billiat Player of the Month award

Despite his personal accolades, Billiat maintains a humble approach. After scoring his fifth league goal of the season in the narrow win over MWOS at Ngoni Stadium, he shifted all praise to his teammates and coaches.

He acknowledged the team’s tactical preparation for the clash. Soccer24 reported that Billiat explained:

“We watched MWOS playing a couple of times, and we prepared well.

“The coach emphasised on utilising the half spaces around their centre-backs and coming deep.”

He continued,

“I want to thank God for keeping me fit and going. I also want to thank the club, players and coaches, who push us every day. It is a great challenge every day.

The winner against MWOS put the defending champions back on track after a frustrating spell of three consecutive goalless draws in the league.

The seemingly ageless Khama Billiat now sits behind only Herentals’ Ralph Kawondera in the league scoring chart.

Orlando Pirates coach takes aim at Kaizer Chiefs

Briefly News recently reported that Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was unimpressed with Kaizer Chiefs’ approach in the Soweto derby, accusing them of attempting to injure opponents.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw, a result that left Orlando Pirates frustrated.

Source: Briefly News