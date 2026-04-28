Springboks fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu reached a major career milestone with his 50th appearance for the Stormers

The Cape Town side delivered a dominant performance to mark the occasion, underlining their push in the United Rugby Championship

Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s big day drew attention both on and off the field, with a notable personal moment adding to the occasion

Springboks and DHL Stormers fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu earned his 50th cap on Saturday, 25 April 2026, for his United Rugby Championship club against Glasgow Warriors.

DHL Stormers Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu earned his 50th cap on Saturday. Image:@sachgom10

Source: Instagram

The Cape Town-based side secured a 48-12 win at the DHL Stadium to cap a memorable day for the 24-year-old. The result pushed the Stormers back to the top of the log.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu delivered an outstanding performance, linking up well with scrumhalf Cobus Reinach to send No. 8 Evan Roos over for a try. He later added his own score in the final 10 minutes, finishing off a dominant rolling maul from the home side.

The playmaker extended his contract with the Stormers in December last year, committing his future to the club he joined in 2022.

Sarah Langa reacts to milestone moment

The milestone was made even more special by a public show of support from his rumoured girlfriend, Sarah Langa. She reshared a Stormers post and captioned it “Major” alongside an image of the Springboks star. Her reaction comes after a challenging period for Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who has faced heavy criticism from fans on social media. Despite this, he has taken it in stride.

Watch the reel below on Instagram:

Langa’s post marked the first time she has directly acknowledged him on Instagram. She has been spotted travelling to stadiums around the world to support the rugby star, with the pair seen embracing after matches. In a recent Instagram Q&A, Langa confirmed she is in a relationship. Her response followed Feinberg-Mngomezulu hinting at having a partner during a media appearance.

See the post below on Instagram:

Sacha speaks on Sarah Langa

In February, he was unveiled as the first male ambassador for Garnier in Sub-Saharan Africa. When asked about Valentine’s Day plans, he said, “My missus is in the building.”

A few days later, he shared a birthday post dedicated to Langa, who had just turned 33, shortly after he celebrated his 24th birthday. In the photo, the couple posed for a selfie while on holiday in Bali, offering fans a glimpse into their relationship.

Springboks star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and his rumoured girlfriend Sarah Langa. Image:@sachgom10 and @sarahlanga

Source: Instagram

Feinberg-Mngomezulu had a sensational 2025 season for South Africa and delivered one of his most memorable performances against Argentina in Durban, where he broke Percy Montgomery’s record for most points in a match. He also went on to win the United Rugby Championship Player of the Year award.

Sacha fires back after ‘windgat’ claims

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok sensation Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has fired a pointed response at critics who have branded him “arrogant” and “windgat”, turning the noise into fuel after another standout performance for South Africa.

Sacha posted a carousel of match moments on Instagram on Saturday, the very incidents that had dominated online chatter

Source: Briefly News