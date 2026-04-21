A former Kaizer Chiefs coach has labelled Orlando Pirates the best team in the Premier Soccer League this season

The Sea Robbers are currently top of the Betway Premiership this season, with Mamelodi Sundowns following closely

The Buccaneers are still the most successful team in the Premier Soccer League this season, with three trophies won already

Kaizer Chiefs legend and AmaZulu FC head coach Arthur Zwane has described Orlando Pirates as the best team in South Africa after his side suffered a 3-0 loss against the Soweto giants at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

Yanela Mbuthuma, Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng were all on target as the positive result lifts the Buccaneers to 58 points after 25 games played in the Betway Premiership, putting them two points ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns in second place, although Sundowns still have two fixtures in hand.

The Sea Robbers might end up stopping the Brazilians from winning the league for the ninth time in a row this season, but if they fail to do so, Abdeslam Ouaddou and his boys would be praised for a successful season as they've already won the MTN8 title, the Carling Knockout Cup, and also the unofficial Black Label Cup this campaign.

Zwane reacts to AmaZulu's loss to Pirates

Usuthu were second best throughout the encounter, with Zwane conceding that his players found it difficult to deal with Pirates’ superior quality from start to finish.

“We had an opportunity to take the lead early on and probably should have made it count,” said the former Kaizer Chiefs defender.

“When you come up against a side of Orlando Pirates’ standard, it’s always going to be a tough game. They have immense quality across the squad.

“We planned to soak up pressure and strike at the right time, but the difference in quality between the two teams was clear,” he explained.

Former Chiefs coach hails Orlando Pirates

Zwane, popularly known as ‘Mangethe’, was generous in his praise of the Soweto giants, admitting he hasn’t encountered a team this dominant all season.

“As I mentioned, facing a team of that level — for me, they are currently the best in the country,” he added.

“This is the first time this season we’ve been outplayed to this extent by any opponent. Credit must go to them.

“They executed their game plan well. Now we have to move on from this result and concentrate on the next fixture,” Zwane said.

The Soweto giants will be back in action this weekend against Zwane’s former club, Kaizer Chiefs. ‘Mangethe’ as he's being fondly called, remains the last Amakhosi coach to register a league victory over their city rivals, having completed a league double in the 2022/23 Betway Premiership campaign.

McCarthy predicts Betway Premiership winner

Briefly News also reported that Benni McCarthy named the winner of this season's Betway Premiership between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

The former South African international also outlined the challenges the Soweto giants are facing this season in the league.

Source: Briefly News