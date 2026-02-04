Rising Springboks star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has reached a major off-field milestone with a high-profile partnership deal

The collaboration marks a strategic shift by an international skincare brand targeting young men across Sub-Saharan Africa

The deal adds to a standout season that has elevated the Stormers playmaker’s status on and off the rugby field

Springboks star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has officially been announced as Garnier’s first male ambassador for Sub-Saharan Africa, a landmark move for the skincare brand in the region.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu became the first male brand ambassador for Garnier in Sub-Saharan Africa. Image

Source: Instagram

The launch event, held in Johannesburg under the theme “Pure Performance, Pure Confidence”, brought together fans, media, and industry leaders to witness Sacha step into his new role promoting Garnier Pure Active, the brand’s line focused on male beauty and self-care. Interactive experiences included strength challenges and a skincare discovery bar, giving attendees a firsthand look at the products and the lifestyle they represent.

“Being chosen as Garnier’s ambassador is an incredible opportunity,” Sacha said.

“It’s about more than skincare; it’s about confidence, discipline, and inspiring young men to take care of themselves, both on and off the field.”

Garnier’s local leadership described the partnership as a natural fit. Sacha’s discipline, performance mindset, and influence align with the brand’s vision to authentically connect with young men and encourage a modern approach to self-care.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa. Image: Michael Steele

Source: Getty Images

Rugby Achievements and Endorsements Fuel Rising Profile

Sacha, who plays as a fly-half for the Stormers and Springboks, has become one of South Africa’s most talked-about rugby talents. His rising profile has already led to other endorsements, including a previous ambassadorship with Powerade’s “Pause is Power” campaign, which emphasises balance, performance, and lifestyle.

His outstanding performances during the season earned him South Africa’s URC Player of the Season award, while he was also voted MyPlayers’ 2025 Players’ Player of the Year by his peers. Such accolades would have placed him firmly on the radar of top clubs around the world, but Feinberg-Mngomezulu has chosen loyalty, opting to remain in Cape Town.

At just 23 years old, the Stormers playmaker’s rise on the field has translated into significant financial success, with his net worth estimated in the upper six figures, positioning him among the top-earning athletes in his age group. He extended his contract with the Cape Town-based United Rugby Championship club in December, reportedly worth close to £800,000 (R17.7 million) according to Ruck.

He made his senior Stormers debut at the age of 19 in 2022 and has not looked back since, with his reputation continuing to grow as he targets even greater heights. He made his Springboks debut in 2024 and was nominated for World Rugby Men’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year. That same year, he was named SA Rugby’s Young Player of the Year.

