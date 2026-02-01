Injury woes are mounting for the Springboks, with key players like Frans Malherbe and Cameron Hankekom still undergoing lengthy recoveries. Meanwhile, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Lood de Jager, and Faf de Klerk have all been sidelined with significant injuries.

Rugby365 reports that lock Salmaan Moerat, who has appeared in 11 Tests for the Springboks, could be out for up to six months due to a toe injury, reportedly linked to the substandard pitch at Cape Town Stadium.

This follows forward Adré Smith, who developed an infection after sustaining a knee injury in another match at the same venue, which has struggled to restore its surface to a rugby-standard following a motocross event in mid-December.

Prop Neethling Fouché also suffered facial abrasions during a game, while Stormers coach John Dobson – a vocal critic of the pitch quality – confirmed that several more players have been affected by the field conditions.

“It’s extremely disappointing,” Dobson said recently. “We were promised a world-class playing surface after the Munster final, but that never materialized. The situation is critical, and we hope Stormers Rugby addresses it.”

Lock options running thin for the Springboks

In a press briefing this week, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus acknowledged that lock depth is an area of concern.

“When it comes to locks, considering both age and match experience, we are a bit thin,” Erasmus noted. “Salmaan Moerat may face criticism, but he has consistently delivered for us and contributes significantly to our style of play. Ruan Nortje is established, and we’ve also trialed Ruan Venter from the Lions in that role. The COVID years cost us three crucial seasons of developing talent through Craven Week and junior structures.”

The Springboks are slated to begin their 2026 campaign against England in July.

Source: Briefly News