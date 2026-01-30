Fans chanted Pitso Mosimane’s name after Sundowns’ recent 2–2 draw, reflecting nostalgia and a longing for past success

Legal disputes over commission fees and alleged threats complicate any potential return to the club

Trust issues and ongoing club dynamics make a reunion far from straightforward, despite Mosimane’s legacy

By Bongani Mthimkhulu

When Mamelodi Sundowns supporters chanted Pitso Mosimane’s name following the 2–2 draw on January 23, 2026, it was more than frustration spilling out of the stands. It was nostalgia, memory, and a reminder of an era that delivered dominance, trophies, and continental respect.

In moments of uncertainty, football fans often look back to what once worked. With pressure mounting on Miguel Cardoso, many supporters have found comfort in a familiar name. But as loud as the chants were, the reality behind a possible Pitso Mosimane return to Chloorkop is far more complex than emotion alone.

Legal disputes complicate Pitso Mosimane’s return

At the centre of the matter is an ongoing legal dispute between Mosimane, his agency MT Sports, and Mamelodi Sundowns. The case relates to commission fees paid when his contract was renewed prior to his departure to Egyptian giants Al Ahly in 2020. A previous ruling ordered Mosimane and his agency to repay more than R7.9 million to the club, a decision they are now appealing. Until this process is concluded, any serious conversation about a reunion remains difficult.

Recent developments in the civil appeal have added an even more serious dimension to the story. Mosimane’s lawyers have alleged that death threats and unfair treatment played a decisive role in his exit from Sundowns. According to court documents, these threats were reported to then club president Patrice Motsepe and director Rejoice Simelane, but no action was taken. Instead, Mosimane was allegedly instructed to apologise to Motsepe and individuals he had accused of threatening his life.

During cross-examination in 2025, Simelane reportedly did not deny these claims, responding only with, “No response, M’Lady.” These allegations are now formally part of the appeal record, with Mosimane being represented by Eric Mabuza of Mabuza Attorneys. A verdict is expected in due course.

Club dynamics remain key obstacles

Beyond the legal arguments, there is also the issue of trust. Coaching relationships are not built on trophies alone, but on alignment, respect, and how departures are handled. When an exit becomes legal, emotional, and allegedly tied to personal safety concerns, repairing that relationship becomes far more complicated, regardless of past success.

Another layer often overlooked by supporters is that some of the figures who previously mobilised pressure against Mosimane are still within the club’s structures. Football clubs are ecosystems, and decisions are influenced by internal dynamics, power balances, and long-standing relationships, not just supporter sentiment or results on the pitch.

What fans expressed in the stands was emotion. What clubs must navigate is reality. As things stand, talks between Sundowns and Mosimane have been halted due to the ongoing legal battle. For now, Miguel Cardoso remains in charge of the Betway Premiership champions as they defend their title and continue their campaigns in the CAF Champions League and Nedbank Cup.

That said, football has a habit of surprising everyone. Relationships once thought broken have been repaired, and returns once labelled impossible have happened. In this game, today’s unlikely can quickly become tomorrow’s headline.

For now, one thing is clear. Pitso Mosimane’s legacy at Mamelodi Sundowns is still alive. Whether that legacy ever turns into a return to the dugout is a question only time and the courts can answer.

