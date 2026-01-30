The Betway Premiership title battle is heating up as South Africa’s traditional heavyweights begin to separate themselves at the top of the standings

Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are locked in a tight contest shaped by dominance, pressure and long-standing title ambitions

Briefly News exclusively spoke to football analyst Bongani Shushabino Mthimkhulu, who offered insight into why the race remains finely balanced and what could decide the championship.

The 2025/26 Betway Premiership title race is beginning to take clearer shape as the 2025/26 season gathers momentum, with familiar heavyweights asserting themselves at the summit of the standings.

Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have separated themselves from the chasing pack, setting up a compelling battle defined by dominance, expectation and the weight of history. While the margins remain tight, the narratives around the three contenders could not be more distinct.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, football analyst Bongani Shushabino Mthimkhulu believes the current log table reflects deeper trends that have been building over several seasons rather than a short-term shift in form.

According to Mthimkhulu, Mamelodi Sundowns remain the reference point in South African football as they pursue an unprecedented ninth consecutive league title.

“They have mastered consistency. Even when performances dip slightly, Sundowns still collect points. That’s the mark of a champion. Since 2017/18, they’ve shown that depth and structure matter more than moments of brilliance,'' he told Briefly News.

He added that Sundowns’ ability to balance domestic and continental commitments continues to separate them from their rivals.

Chiefs close, but still chasing

Mthimkhulu noted that Kaizer Chiefs’ position near the top of the table signals genuine progress, but warned that their margin for error remains slim.

“Chiefs have been hard to beat, and defensively they look more organised than in recent seasons,” he explained. “But draws are costing them. At this level, turning one or two of those into wins changes everything.”

He also pointed out that the pressure of a decade-long title drought still lingers.

“They haven’t won the league since 2014/15. Until they actually take control of the log, that history stays in the conversation.”

The Glamour Boys have been victorious in their games in all competitions since the start of 2026, and it's reflected in their league standings and also in the CAF Confederation Cup.

They started the year with a win over Lamontville Golden Arrows and also followed it up with their historic victory over ZESCO United in the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday, January 25, 2026.

Pirates remain well positioned

Orlando Pirates, meanwhile, remain firmly in the title picture, aided by games in hand and a disciplined tactical approach.

“Pirates are quietly doing their work. They’re not flashy, but they’re solid, especially defensively. That keeps you in a title race,'' Mthimkhulu added.

He believes the memory of their last league triumph in 2011/12 adds extra motivation to the current campaign.

“There’s hunger there. They know opportunities like this don’t come often.”

Looking ahead, Mthimkhulu highlighted squad depth, rotation and mentality as key factors that will define the race.

“As fixtures pile up and continental football kicks in, it won’t be about domination every week. It’ll be about consistency and who can turn tight games into wins,'' he said.

With Sundowns defending an era of dominance, Chiefs pushing for a long-awaited return to the summit, and Pirates waiting to pounce, Mthimkhulu believes the Betway Premiership title race is only beginning to reveal its true character.

“There’s still a lot of football to be played but this is shaping up to be one of the defining seasons in recent years,'' he concluded.

