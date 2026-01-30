Cedric Kaze has opened up on Kaizer Chiefs' stance on the January transfer window, as they were not as active as they were in the summer

The Premier Soccer League giants only signed one player this January, and he would mainly feature for their DDC side

The Glamour Boys' co-manager also aired his thoughts on the squad quality at the club as they continue to fight for the league this season

Kaizer Chiefs co-head coach Cedric Kaze has outlined the club’s approach to the January transfer window, revealing why there was minimal activity during the period.

With the bulk of their new players brought in before the season began, the Soweto giants only confirmed the signing of Xhosa Manyana, who joined the club’s DDC side on loan from Cape Town City.

Under the joint leadership of Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, Amakhosi have shown encouraging form this season. They currently occupy second place on the Betway Premiership table with 30 points, trailing league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by just two points, and are one point above city rivals, Orlando Pirates.

Chiefs are also well-positioned in the CAF Confederation Cup, where they remain in contention for a spot in the knockout phase. Sitting third in their group with four points, they are three points adrift of group leaders Al Masry, whom they are set to face at home in Polokwane next weekend.

Kaze on Chief's stance in January

Kaizer Chiefs are still in the league's title race, and compared to their opposition, they've failed to meet up with them in terms of transfers.

Mamelodi Sundowns brought in Monnapule Saleng from Pirates and two other players, while the Sea Robbers also added Andre de Jong and two other players from Marumo Gallants this January.

Explaining the club’s recruitment strategy during an appearance on Radio 2000’s Game On show, Kaze stated that management is content with the existing squad and sees no immediate need for reinforcements.

“This was a collective decision made together with the club’s management,” Kaze said when questioned about January signings.

Despite not being active in the transfer window, they sent out some of their young players on loan to other PSL clubs until the rest of the season.

Kaze on Chiefs' squad quality

Kaze added that the technical team has confidence in the squad’s balance and depth, noting that every position is adequately staffed. According to Burudian tactician, even with squad rotation, several capable players are often excluded from matchday selections despite being deserving of opportunities.

“We believe this group can take us through to the end of the season,” he added. “There is enough quality and depth to help us achieve our objectives.”

Kaizer Chiefs will next turn their attention to continental action when they face Zambian outfit ZESCO United in a CAF Confederation Cup encounter at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday afternoon. Amakhosi go into the fixture buoyed by a gritty 1–0 away win in Ndola last weekend in Group D.

