Mamelodi Sundowns have made a major announcement as they confirm the signing of Monnapule Saleng from Orlando Pirates

The Bafana Bafana winger was initially sent on loan to newly-promoted side Orbit College at the beginning of the season by the Soweto giants

Saleng's move to Mamelodi Sundowns came as a surprise to many and it drew mixed reactions from Premier Soccer League fans on social media

Mamelodi Sundowns have pulled a major transfer in the Premier Soccer League as the Brazilians signed Bafana Bafana star Monnapule Saleng from Premier Soccer League rivals Orlando Pirates.

Saleng has completed a move to the Tshwane-based side from arch-rivals Orlando Pirates, following a loan spell with Orbit College during the opening half of the 2025/26 campaign.

The South African international showcased his speed and creativity for Orbit during his loan period, contributing two goals and three assists in 12 games.

Sundowns sign Saleng from Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns released an official statement on their social media page to confirm the signing fo Saleng from their PSL rivals on Friday evening.

"Masandawana, meet our latest arrival, Monnapule Saleng. Pace, power, and pure ambition as he joins the Home of the Champions," the club announced on X.

