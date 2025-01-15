Orlando Pirates Place Huge Transfer Fee on Bafana Bafana Forward

Orlando Pirates have reportedly placed a huge price tag on a South African international amid reports linking the player way from the club

The Premier Soccer League giants failed to give a detailed reports about the player's recent absence from the match day squads

The Soweto giants are ready to let the Bafana Bafana forward leave the club if their transfer valuation for the player is met by his suitors

Orlando Pirates have placed a huge transfer fee on South African forward Monnapule Saleng and are willing to sell him if the price tag they set for him is met.

The Bafana Bafana forward has not been included in the Buccaneers' squad for months now, as reports suggest he fell out with the club management.

The 26-year-old started the season well and was arguably Pirates' best player in the Betway Premiership and cup competitions.

Orlando Pirates set new valuation on Monnapule Saleng transfer fee amid links with move away from the club. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

Pirates set huge price tag on Saleng

According to a report by the South African, Saleng's time at Orlando Pirates might be up, as the club decided to set a price tag on his transfer.

He was seen as one of the players, not for sale, but recent issues he's been having with the Sea Robbers management changed the club's decision.

Orlando Pirates are ready to let Monnapule Saleng leave the club if his transfer value is met. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

As per Transfermarkt, the South African's transfer value is R23 million, but the Bucs have decided to part ways with the forward for less.

Reports have it that Jose Riveiro's side have set Saleng's price tag at over R15 million and are unwilling to accept anything less.

It is said that Pirates rejected a lucrative offer for the winger. The offer, which was reportedly tax-free and from a Gulf Region team, was worth R13.4 million.

Rui Frois admitted that Pirates told him Saleng was not for sale, but the bid came in.

"I met with a top-ranking Pirates official in Hyde Park about Saleng. Those discussions transpired after the season he scored 15 goals. However, at that meeting, I was told that he was not for sale because he was the main player in the team at the time," the football agent said.

"My close contact, who is an agent in the UAE, trusted me with doing this deal here in South Africa, and since he wasn't a player in our stable, we did what we had to do in contacting the club after also contacting some people that we were told worked with him. We were unable to see progress in the deal as the player is struggling to get playing time."

It's still a doubt if Saleng will be included in the Pirates squad that will face Al Ahly in their last group game in the CAF Champions League.

