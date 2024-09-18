Orlando Pirates start the 2024-25 Betway Premiership with a 2-1 win against Chippa United at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

Monnapule Saleng scored a late goal as the Buccaneers fought from a goal down to claim their first three points in the league this season.

Andile Jali gave the visitors the lead, but goals from Tshegofatso Mabasa and Saleng secured the Buccaneers' deserved win at home.

Orlando Pirates start the season with a deserved win over Chippa United in the Betway Premiership on Tuesday, September 18, 2024. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Orlando Pirates defeat Chippa United

Orlando Pirates started the game as the better side, but the Chilli Boys scored the first goal.

Jali, a former Bucs player, hit the back of the net with a lovely strike from outside the box in the 22nd minute.

The Buccaneers nearly levelled the scoreline 13 minutes later, but Nwabali saved Saleng's effort.

Chippa were close to doubling their lead after Bienvenu Eva Nga pulled a shot from outside the box, but Sipho Chaine was equal to the task this time.

With seconds left for the halftime break, Pirates were awarded a penalty after Modise brought down Saleng in the box, and Mabasa made no mistake from the spot to level the scores.

Jose Riveiro's side started the second half well. Mofokeng had the first goalscoring chance, but Nwabali made a world-class save to stop the Bafana Bafana star's effort.

Saleng would have given the home side the lead in the 78th minute, but Nwabali saved his effort inside the box before hitting the woodwork.

Patrick Maswanganyi tried to force an effort with five minutes left to play, but the Nigerian goalkeeper was equal to the task.

The pressure from the Soweto giants paid off in the added time as Saleng headed Deon Hotto's cross past the Super Eagles' shot-stopper in the 92nd minute.

