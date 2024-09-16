Orlando Pirates Star Leaves Soweto Giants, Joins PSL Rivals on Loan

Orlando Pirates midfielder has decided to leave Soweto giants for Premier Soccer League rivals this summer

The 24-year-old star joined the Buccaneers from Motsepe Foundation Championship side last year

The Bucs star will be spending the 2024-25 campaign on loan at his new club in the South African league

Orlando Pirates star Siphelo Baloni has left the Soweto giants to join Premier Soccer League rivals on loan for the rest of the 2024-25 season.

The South African midfielder joined the Buccaneers last summer after his stellar performance in the Motsepe Foundation Championship for All Stars FC in the 2022-23 campaign.

Baloni had a good season with Pirates in terms of trophies won, bagging two winning medals with the Soweto giants, claiming the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup titles, but he had limited playing time.

Siphelo Baloni leaves Orlandon Pirates to join Premier Soccer League rivals Chippa United on a season-long loan. Photo: @iDiskiTimes.

Baloni joins Chippa from Pirates

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Baloni has decided to join Chippa United on a season-long loan from Orlando Pirates this summer.

The 24-year-old struggled to get enough playing time under Jose Riveiro last season, featuring in 13 matches across all competitions.

The Mzansi midfielder sought more playing time and opted for a loan move to the Chilli Boys.

Baloni was unveiled as Chippa's new signing during the club's 2024-25 season kit launch. He was unveiled alongside Tanzanian left-back Gabriel Michael, better known as Gadiel Kamagi.

Chippa United released an official statement confirming Baloni and Michael's arrival on Monday.

"Chippa United FC is thrilled to announce the official launch of our brand-new kit for the 2024/2025 season, designed to embody our beloved club's passion, pride, and resilience," the Chilli Boys confirmed.

"This momentous occasion also saw the introduction of our latest signings, who are set to strengthen the squad and bring fresh energy to the team. Among the talented new players unveiled at the press event was: – Siphelo Baloni – A versatile midfielder ready to make an impact. – Gabriel Michael – From Tanzania A promising left back bringing international experience."

Orlando Pirates star wants a Bafana Bafana recall

