Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro is confident ahead of the 2024/2025 season, which will see the side compete in four competitions

The Spanish coach admitted the season might be difficult, but he has backed the side to achieve their goals of adding more silverware to their cabinet

Local football fans praised Riveiro on social media, while they have pleaded for the Spaniard to deliver a league title to the Soweto giants

Having already secured a place in a final, Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro is optimistic for the 2024/2025 season.

The Pirates coach has successfully guided the side to an MTN8 final against Stellenbosch FC, while the side will be looking to impress in the PSL, CAF Champions League and Nedbank Cup.

Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro is confident ahead of the 2024/2025 season. Image: orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Ahead of the new season, Riveiro said he is confident his side can succeed, as they have shown themselves to be lethal from every angle.

José Riveiro wants a competitive squad

Riveiro speaks about Pirates' goals for the new season in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to SportsWire, Riveiro admitted the new season might be tough, but he has backed his side to exceed expectations, especially in the challenging Champions League.

Riveiro said:

“We need to compete in every competition where we are involved. We must prove why we are there as players and coaching staff. It’s going to be a difficult task, and it’s going to be a difficult season, but at the same time, I think the points will be much more expensive this season.”

Fans praised Riveiro

Local football fans praised Riveiro on social media for his tactics and are eager to see the Spaniard achieve league success.

Buang Khetse admires Riveiro:

“Man of action, not much on talking.”

Hermy Hunadi Mampana gave Pirates advice:

“We must stop this thing of dropping points against small teams.”

Nonhlanhla Mabaso is a fan:

“Riveiro is playing a good and exciting football overall.”

Philanathi Radebe respects the coach:

“Our coach is very humble and grounded, not too cocky like other coaches.”

Ntombs Egnesia backs Riveiro:

“Our Spanish guitar.”

Orlando Pirates star wants a Bafana Bafana recall

As Briefly News reported, Orlando Pirates star Tshegofatso Mabasa said he is pushing for a return to the Bafana Bafana squad.

Last season’s PSL Golden Boot winner said he is willing to wait for his chance to play for Bafana coach Hugo Broos and will continue to push for selection.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News