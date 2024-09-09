Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro praised his side’s ability to score goals from every situation ahead of the 2024/2025 season

The Spanish coach said his side will be a force to be reckoned with next season as he believes they can find the back of the net regularly

Local football fans praised Riveiro on social media and called for the Soweto giants to produce consistent performances to win the PSL title

Spanish coach José Riveiro warned other teams by saying Orlando Pirates can score from every angle.

The Pirates tactician said last season, the Soweto giants proved they could be deadly in every match, and they plan to improve their accuracy this season.

Coach José Riveiro said Orlando Pirates can be a danger next season. Image: orlandopirates/Twitter

Ahead of the new season, Riviero said the side has been working on their set pieces and will need top form for the challenges of the CAF Champions League.

Orlando Pirates are dangerous, said José Riveiro

Riveiro speaks about Pirates in the tweet below:

According to SportsWire, Riveiro backed his side to score goals while last season’s top scorer, Tshegofatso Mabasa, struggles to find a place in the Bafana Bafana squad.

Riveiro said:

“Right now, we are in a good space there [in front of goal]; we are threatening from many different angles, set-pieces, and transitions. Usually, if you put those opportunities away, you have a good chance of winning. I think more than 50 per cent of goals in international football come from those two situations, so obviously, it’s very important that when we go there, we feel confident. It’s also important that the opponent knows this is one of the ways Pirates can score.”

Fans back Pirates

Local football fans praised Riveiro on social media, backing the coach to do well this season, while others have called for consistency.

Jeanett Tshomo supports Pirates:

“Up the Bucs.”

David Scott amdires Riveiro:

“You are a blessing to us, Riveiro.”

Alimele Bede wants more from Pirates:

“They need to be consistent, especially in the league.”

Fabregas Shezi is confident:

“This season, we need all the trophies, and I feel it might happen.”

Philanathi Radebe is a fan:

“Our coach is very humble and grounded.”

An Orlando Pirates star saves Bafana Bafana

As reported by Briefly News, Bafana Bafana needed Orlando Pirates star Thalente Mbatha to come off the bench to avoid defeat against Uganda on Friday, 6 September 2024.

The midfielder scored a late equaliser in the 2-2 draw during the Afcon qualifier at Orlando Stadium after goalkeeper Veli Mothwa’s mistake gave Uganda a shock lead.

