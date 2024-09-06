Pirates Star Saves Bafana From Losing Against Uganda in AFCON Qualifiers

South Africa kicks off their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series with a draw against Uganda on Friday

The Bafana Bafana were close to losing the tie at home to the Cranes but a late goal from a debutant earned them a draw

Hugo Broos' side were without some of top players in the game, especially Mamelodi Sundowns star Ronwen Williams

Bafana Bafana was saved by a last-minute goal from Orlando Pirates star Thalente Mbatha as they earned a 2-2 draw against Uganda in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying round opener.

South Africa was the clear favourite to win the tie before the game at the Orlando Stadium due to their squad quality on paper and their recent form.

Many were surprised by the match's outcome, as Hugo Broos' side needed a late goal to earn a draw against the Cranes.

South Africa drew 2-2 against Uganda in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Orlando Stadium on Friday, September 6, 2024. Photo: @iDiskiTimes.

Bucs star scores late to earn Bafana draw

Bafana Bafana started the game brightly, with Burnley striker Lyle Foster hitting the back of the net in the 14th minute to give the host a 1-0 lead.

Broos' men were in control for most of the first half but were unable to extend their slender lead despite creating many chances.

Khuliso Mudau, Oswin Appollis and Elias Mokwana missed chances that could have given Bafana Bafana a comfortable lead for the break.

South Africa were made to pay for their missed chances as Uganda scored two quick goals to lead 2-1.

The visitors equalised in the 51st minute after Denis Omedi's long-range effort hit the back of the net before a howler from Veli Mothwa helped Rogers Mato give the Cranes the lead two minutes after the first.

Uganda used defensive tactics after taking the lead to secure all three points, and it was close to paying off before a late goal from the host tied the game.

Mbatha, who was making his debut, came into the match as a late substitute, and his effort in the 95th minute earned Bafana Bafana a deserved draw.

Broos has no place for a star player

Briefly News earlier reported that Broos said there is no place in the Bafana Bafana squad for Tshegofatso Mabasa.

Despite finishing as the PSL's top goalscorer last season, Broos said the player is too similar to current Bafana strikers Iqraam Rayners and Lyle Foster.

