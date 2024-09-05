Midfielder Jayden Adams issued a call to local fans to support Bafana Bafana against Uganda on Friday, 6 September 2024

The Stellenbosch FC star asked fans to show their support in the Afcon qualifier before the side faces South Sudan away on Tuesday, 10 September

Local football fans backed Bafana to beat Uganda on social media while they questioned why the match was being played in Gauteng

Jayden Adams has called for loud fans to come and support Bafana Bafana during their Afcon qualifier against Uganda on Friday, 6 September 2024, at Orlando Stadium.

The Bafana midfielder expects a packed stadium for the match, which will kick off the side's bid to qualify for the 2025 tournament in Morocco.

Bafana Bafana star Jayden Adams called for a packed crowd at Orlando Stadium. Image: jaydenadams_23.

Source: Instagram

Adams, 23, could form part of Bafana's exciting midfield after the inclusion of highly-rated Orlando Pirates star Thalente Mbatha in the squad.

Jayden Adams wants local support

Watch Adams' call for support in the video below:

During a video posted on Bafana's Twitter account, Stellenbosch FC star Adams called for vocal supporters while Sipho Chaine could replace injured goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

Adams said:

"Will you please come and support us in numbers? We would like to see everyone at the stadium and please bring your loudest voices."

Fans want a different venue

Local football fans questioned the venue of the match on social media while they still wished Bafana good luck.

Magerule Serge Digama says Bafana chose the wrong venue:

"They took the game to Gauteng, and now they're begging for support. Imagine."

King Rooi wants a different venue:

"If they want supporters, they must not take their games to Gauteng."

Motshedi Joel Tsheola backs Bafana:

"Good luck to the lads. Will be watching them; hopefully, they do us proud."

Stogie M Maseko said the match is important:

"We must win all our home matches to qualify for next year's AFCON."

Sibusiso Khulemini Makhedama hopes for the best:

“Good luck, Bafana Bafana.”

Hugo Broos has no place for a star player

As reported by Briefly News, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said there is no place in the squad for Orlando Pirates star Tshegofatso Mabasa.

Despite finishing as the PSL's top goalscorer last season, Broos said the player is too similar to current Bafana strikers Iqraam Rayners and Lyle Foster.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News