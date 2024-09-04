Thalente Mbatha said it was a dream come true after he was included in the Bafana Bafana squad for the upcoming Afcon qualifiers

Mbatha hopes to make his debut for Hugo Broos' side when they face Uganda on Friday, 6 September 2024, at the Orlando Stadium

Local football fans praised Mbatha on social media and said the star deserved his inclusion in the Bafana squad

Orlando Pirates star Thalente Mbatha said his inclusion in the Bafana Bafana squad is down to hard work.

The highly-rated star hopes to make his Bafana debut when the side faces Uganda in an Afcon qualifier on Friday, 6 September 2024, at the Orlando Stadium.

Thalente Mbatha is living his dream after making the Bafana Bafana squad. Image: orlandopirates.

Mbatha, who has reportedly attracted interest from Championship side Cardiff City, has caught the eye of local fans after impressive displays for Pirates last season.

Thalente Mbatha is happy to be in the Bafana squad

Watch Mbatha speak about his Bafana inclusion in the video below:

According to Goal.com, Mbatha said he was delighted to be named in the Bafana squad and said it was a dream come true.

Mbatha said:

"It is a dream come true. One thing I could say is that hard work beats talent, so if you work hard, it can definitely pay off. Playing in the CAF Champions League is not easy, but I think it is something that is going to help me going forward."

Local fans praise Mbatha

Local football fans praised Mbatha on social media, describing the 24-year-old as a highly skilled player.

Tumi Sáng added to Mbatha's words:

"Talent and hard work are complementary. You must have talent (something that separates you from the rest) and work on it."

Luyanda Mkhize hopes for the best:

"Let's just hope Broos will let him play."

Pule Mswane is a fan:

"Star player."

Andrew Mosehla admires Mbatha:

"His work rate is amazing."

Duminy Gcuma asked a question:

"What is really special about this guy?"

A Bafana Bafana stalwart makes a promise

As Briefly News reported, Bafana Bafana vice-captain Percy Tau said he would fight to regain his spot in the national side after coach Hugo Broos recently snubbed him.

The Al Ahly playmaker said he was disappointed not to be included in Bafana's squad for the Afcon qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan in September 2024.

