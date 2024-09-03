Percy Tau said he is willing to fight for his place in the Bafana Bafana side after coach Hugo Broos snubbed him in the recent squad

The coach suggested Tau is not in a good mental state, a statement that the Al Ahly playmaker denied

Local fans took to social media, saying Tau does not deserve a spot on the Bafana side as they felt his performances had dropped

Al Ahly playmaker Percy Tau said he was disappointed after Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos snubbed him.

The 30-year-old promised to fight for his return to the Bafana squad while denying Broos' claims that he was not mentally healthy.

Since last season, Tau has been linked with a move away from Al Ahly, and the recent exclusion from the Bafana Bafana squad has left him frustrated by the constant rumours about his career.

Percy Tau disagrees with Hugo Broos

Watch Tau speak about his Bafana exclusion in the video below:

According to the Sports Night Amplified with Andile Ncube podcast, Tau disagreed with Broos' assessment of his mental state but still respects the Belgian coach.

Tau said:

"He respects me. I respect him. We've got a good relationship as one of his senior players. But then, I've said it to him. I just don't agree with the reasoning behind it. If you drop me and say you'll come to the next game based on your performances, I'll take that any day because I always want to fight for my country."

Fans agree with Broos

Local football fans agreed with Tau's exclusion on social media as they felt the playmaker did not deserve his place in Broos' squad.

Ceequence Rsa says Tau has been in bad form:

"Percy Tau is why Banana was knocked out of AFCON."

Bongile Bongs Maswazi said Tau has been struggling:

"Tau must accept that he is finished."

Mpho Tim said Broos made the right decision:

"Ya madala did well. He has no right when contributing nothing."

Suprise Thokozane said Tau deserves to be left out:

"He doesn't deserve a call-up for his performances."

Mthobisi Mahindra backs Tau:

"I know he will bounce back. He must work hard, and the coach will call him."

