Rulani Mokwena's Wydad Athletic Club have been linked with several South African players this summer

One of the players has commented on rumours making waves online over reuniting with the former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor

The Bafana Bafana star confirmed that he has a good relationship with the Wydad AC head coach and shared how close they are

Bafana Bafana forward Percy Tau has broken his silence on reports linking him with the possibility of reuniting with Rulani Mokwena at Wydad Athletic Club this summer.

The former Club Brugge star is said to be having problems with his club, Al Ahly, over his contract situation, and he's not on good terms with the coach, Marcel Koller.

The South African international has been tipped to leave the Red Devils, with Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad showing interest.

Tau speaks on reuniting with Mokwena at Wydad

According to iDiskiTimes, Tau confirmed that he didn't talk with Mokwena about joining him at Wydad in the Botola Pro League in an interview with Andile Ncube on Sports Night Amplified.

"No, I did not speak with him [Mokwena] about Wydad," the Al Ahly star said.

"We are close, but I did not speak to him about work. It's a close [relationship]. But he just got to Wydad, and I'm also at Ahly."

The former Sundowns star confirmed that he will still meet with Mokwena, as they have a good relationship, but it won't be about moving to the Moroccan league.

"We're close. We will meet somewhere and talk, but not in terms of moving to Morocco," the South African forward added.

Sundowns star set to join Mokwena at Wydad

Briefly News earlier reported that Mamelodi Sundowns star Abdelmounaim Boutouil is set to reunite with Rulani Mokwena at Wydad Athletic Club this summer.

The Moroccan defender has been with the Brazilians since 2022, after joining the Premier Soccer League side from SC Chabab Mohammedia.

The Sundowns defender had a good time playing under the South African tactician at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, and could rekindle the relationship in the Moroccan league this summer.

